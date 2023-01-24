The town of Vass has received a $650,000 Rural Transformation Grant for sidewalks that would connect Vass-Lakeview Elementary School to Sandy Ramey Keith Park.
Along with sidewalks, town planner Molly Goodman told The Pilot that the town intends to add benches, landscaping, bike racks and other interactive pieces for the community. The sidewalk will run along Holly Street.
The Rural Transformation Grant Fund is part of the Rural Engagement and Investment Program from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The fund is “designed to provide funding and technical assistance to rural local governments for revitalizing downtown districts, building resilient neighborhoods, supporting small businesses, and advancing other community growth and economic development initiatives,” according to the news release from Partners in Progress, Moore County’s economic development organization.
In its grant application, Vass asked for $950,000 to connect from the elementary school to the town’s downtown business area. They are unsure if the amount of money received will allow the sidewalk to extend past the park.
“We have big goals of sidewalks and trails all throughout the town,” Goodman said.
Town Clerk Mabel Walden said sidewalks help create a welcoming feeling in a town.
“I think sidewalks will improve the aesthetics of the town and make it more inviting,” Walden said. “People feel more comfortable having their businesses come into a town that has a sidewalk out front and people.”
The Rural Transformation Grant program was unveiled in March 2022, offering $48 million to local governments with limited economic competitiveness. Vass was one of 42 townships in North Carolina to receive funds during the second round of awards.
“Vass is experiencing changes and growth like all areas of Moore County, and with that we want to ensure we are keeping up with the desires and needs of our citizens,” said Mayor Henry “Eddie” Callahan in the news release. “One thing we lack is safe non-vehicular connections. We have a goal of providing pedestrian connections throughout most of our small town, and this grant will help us kickstart that vision with sidewalks and amenities in the heart of Vass by connecting our downtown area with our town park.”
Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Moore County’s Partners in Progress, echoed Callahan’s remarks, noting sidewalks have “been an important issue for the community for a long time.”
“That’s a significant amount of money,” Hawkins said. “It’s a big win for them.”
Vass participated in a Rural Community Capacity (RC2) program in 2022 — part of the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The program helps “small towns move economic development initiatives forward through strategic planning,” according to the news release.
“By participating in the RC2 program and leveraging the educational programming and technical assistance they received, Vass was better positioned to successfully apply for the Resilient Neighborhoods grant funding,” said Hawkins in the news release. “They were able to clarify their vision of how to best use the funding to provide the most benefit for the town. It will be exciting to see the Town of Vass enhanced by these much-needed pedestrian improvements.”
Walden and Goodman participated in the six-month program, networking with other rural townships and learning about different areas of economic growth for Vass.
Using information gathered from the program and experience after applying for this grant, Goodman said they plan to apply for another award to upgrade the Sandy Ramey Keith Park later this year. Walden said having sidewalks included in the park’s new master plan should help them receive the future grant and “get the most out of the park.”
“We are trying to make sure the sidewalks are there and there for everyone,” Walden said. “It’s something that is totally inclusive for the entire town.”
