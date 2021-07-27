Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.