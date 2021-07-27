A fuel technician from Vass recently became the second Moore County resident since April to win $1 million playing a scratch-off lottery game.
James Floyd was on his way to work Friday morning when he stopped by the local Circle K on U.S. 1 for a cup of coffee, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery. He decided to try his luck on a $30 “Millionaire Maker” ticket.
Floyd scratched the ticket, which he had tossed in the seat of his truck, before leaving work that evening.
“I just kept looking at it to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” he told the lottery commission. “I called my wife and that was it.”
Floyd reportedly plans to use some of the money to pay off bills and will invest the rest. The release did not say if he chose to accept his winnings in annual payments or as a lump sum.
The “Millionaire Maker” game launched in March with 30 top prizes, 16 of which had been claimed as of Monday. One of the prizes went to Tyler Reece Jr., a Southern Pines mechanic who purchased his winning ticket from a Food Lion store in Fayetteville on April 24.
“I looked down and couldn’t believe it,” Reece told the lottery commission at the time. “I was just trying to keep a level head. I always said if I did win something that big, I’m going to remain the same person that everybody has come to know. I’m not going to let it change me.”
Instead of accepting his winnings in annual payments of $50,000 over the next 20 years, Reece decided to collect a lump sum of $600,000 from the lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh. He netted about $424,500 after taxes.
The approximate combined odds of winning $1 million in “Millionaire Maker” are one in 360,000.
(1) comment
This is a great illustration of what a farce our lottery actually is. The millionaire maker only nets you less than 500k. Congrats to this guy. But, how many blokes spend $30 on that ticket and get nothing, over and over, and even if they win still are not made a millionaire. False advertising at its finest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.