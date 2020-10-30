Campaigning among the various candidates at the four early-voting sites had been active but largely collegial until this past Friday when small flags that allegedly had Communist party symbolism were posted around the Democractic Party tent outside the Carthage polling site sometime overnight Thursday.
Carthage Police are investigating.
Moore County Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said she visited the site on Friday morning and the vandalism incident has been reported to proper authorities and the State Elections Board.
“We have surveillance cameras that overlook the area. I have notified our IT department that Carthage Police will be calling to view them,” Clendenin said.
Maurice Holland, Jr., chairman of the Moore County Democractic Party, said state elections officials take a dim view on any type of obstruction, voter suppression or intimidation.
Both parties have seen a series of microaggressions primarily with yard signs being defaced or removed illegally.
“I don’t understand why some people get so unnerved by someone having a differing opinion,” Holland said. There is no place for this in either party."
Tom Beddow, chairman of the Moore County Republican Party, said he was very sorry to hear about what had been done at the Democractic tent in Carthage.
"There is no excuse for this, especially here in Moore County," Beddow said.
He said the defacing of signs and outright theft of them from private property has clearly been selectively.
Paula Shelton, president of Democractic Women of Moore County, said everyone should respect the property of others, including yard signs.
“Moore County can and should have a peaceful and orderly election process that is accessible to any registered person to freely exercise their right to vote,” Shelton said.
She emphasized that also she’s heard multiple reports of yard signs being stolen from both Democrats and Republicans.
“We are asking for the vandalism to cease,” Shelton said.
The Pilot has reached out to Carthage Police for additional information. This is a developing story.
