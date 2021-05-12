Property owners in Southern Pines will see small increases in their monthly water and sewer bill next year as the town chips away at a substantial number of utility infrastructure projects.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons presented his recommendations Tuesday during the first of two scheduled public hearings for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget. He said a 4 percent increase in water and sewer consumption base rates, for most households, represents about a $2.66 per month cost hike.
Utility infrastructure projects underway or planned for the upcoming year include the water line replacement on East Morganton Road, water main at Pennsylvania Avenue and Pee Dee Road, plant modernization work at the town’s water treatment facility, relocation of the Longleaf Dam sewer, repairs at the West New York Avenue aerial sewer, and an upgrade of the Warrior Woods pump station, among others.
Parsons recommended budget also includes a $1 per month increase in waste disposal fees for residents to offset rising recycling fees.
Ad valorem property tax rates are expected to remain flat for the fifth consecutive year at 40 cents per $100 valuation. According to Moore County, the town’s property tax base has increased 2.47 percent and the average home is currently valued at $321,445 -- an increase of $6,445.
“The upward trend in property values is a good trend,” Parsons said.
Sales tax collection has also been surprisingly strong this past year, he added, buoyed in part thanks to Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that allowed states to pass legislation requiring online retailers to collect taxes on their behalf.
“Changes in how online sales tax was guaranteed and distributed made a big difference as did people staying home and spending money (locally) during the pandemic.”
Looking ahead, Parsons said permit fees are expected to remain strong in the new fiscal year; however he cautioned that material and contracting costs are rising due to high demand and limited availability. These factors could negatively impact the area’s booming real estate market.
Projected revenue for FY 2021-22 includes $11.1 million (98.5 percent collection rate) in property taxes, $5.1 million in sales tax (26.3 percent of overall budget), and $3.3 million in other revenue sources including permits and fees.
Parsons' recommended budget includes funding for two new full-time staff positions; an engineering technician and a new community development/long range planner position, plus a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all town employees.
The new planner will serve as the town’s primary liaison for the ongoing West Southern Pines revitalization project, in addition to regular duties.
General Fund capital projects highlighted in the recommended budget include the purchase of a new fire brush truck ($212,000), right-of-way mowing equipment ($210,000), three vehicle replacements for Southern Pines Police ($167,000), and new police dispatch console ($131,000), and a self-propelled lift ($65,000).
Also included in the recommended budget capital projects is funding to purchase body cameras for Southern Pines Police. The $210,000 cost will be carried over a five year period.
Other capital projects included in the FY 21-22 budget include $200,000 for sidewalk projects, $110,000 towards a streambank stabilization project along West Pennsylvania Avenue, $75,000 towards Reservoir Park dam projects, and $92,000 to upgrade the playground at Elizabeth High Rounds Park to bring it into ADA-compliance.
The recommended budget also provides funding to fulfill the town’s ongoing debt service obligations, and allocates over $475,000 to the fund balance for future needs and opportunities.
What Parsons said he had not yet taken into account is projected funding from the American Recovery Plan. This latest round of federal economic stimulus as the nation continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes the first direct financial assistance provided to towns.
Southern Pines is in line to receive around $4.3 million.
Parsons said he is still working his way through a lengthy government-issued document on how funding can be allocated. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the recovery funds are expected to provide substantial flexibility for governments to meet local needs including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and those communities hit hardest by the crisis. The funding can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
During public comment, Donald Rich expressed concern about how rising water and sewer rates would impact residents on fixed incomes, particularly in the West Southern Pines community.
“In the grand scheme of things, I know it is necessary for the town but I’m not sure it is something that pocket books can handle,” he said, especially when the town had also made the decision this year to purchase the Whitehall Tract recreational land. “I’m not trying to conflate the two. But it looks bad, the optics look bad when you have the town buying land and little people are having a hard time.”
Parsons responded that the town’s utilities are maintained as an enterprise fund, meaning the rates/billing systems are exclusively directed towards water and sewer services.
The Whitehall Tract was acquired using money drawn from the General Fund which has “a different budget and different set of accounting,” Parsons said.
In related discussion Tuesday, town leaders approved a financing agreement with First Bank totaling $900,000 for a three-year term at 1.9 percent rate to complete the Whitehall Tract acquisition.
Located adjacent to Reservoir Park, the mostly undeveloped 157-acre tract was purchased by the town in December 2020, with a partial down payment of $250,000. The town made an additional payment in May 2021 of $275,000 plus interest and staff recommended entering into the installment contract and paying the remaining principal of $222,300 plus interest to the former owner, Barbara Sherman, before the end of the current fiscal year.
Mayor Carol Haney noted the land purchase had been a “once in a lifetime opportunity” that will benefit the town and entire county.
In other action on Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Continued a quasi-judicial public hearing until June 8 to consider a request to expand the Legends apartment complex in the Morganton Park North development.
Considered a request to rezone a .79-acre tract on West Pennsylvania Avenue to commercial business. The applicant has proposed developing the former Moore Montesorri charter school campus as a daycare facility.
Approved a new three-year lease for the Sandhills Sandsharks competitive swim program to use the Pool Park facility during the off-season and after-hours.
Approved a resolution that rescinds the temporary sign waiver for businesses that was enacted last year as part of the town’s pandemic-relief efforts.
