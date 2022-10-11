featured Utilities Maintenance Could Lead to Outages in SP Staff Report Ana R Author email Oct 11, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An approximate map denoting the area for the water outage on Oct. 12. Courtesy of The Town of Southern Pines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Southern Pines Water customers can expect an outage Oct. 12 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Public works will be performing system maintenance and need to turn off the water.The expected areas may include but are not limited to:* Blue Farm * Arrowstone* Summerfield* NC Hwy 22 from Waynor Rd. to McCaskill Rd. * Customers in the Ray’s Bridge and Foxcroft areasThe water lines will be flushed once maintenance is complete, but customers could expect some air or turbidity. If these issues last longer than a day, contact:* Water Plant at 910-281-4719* Town of Southern Pines Utilities at 910-692-1983Further, road closures are expected at 350 N. Ridge St. and 500 Block N. May St. for utility maintenance from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14. Map featuring the area of utilities maintenance from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14. Courtesy of Southern Pines Public Works Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ana R Author email Follow Ana R Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, October 9, 2022 Calendar Oct 11 Donations clothing household items can food needed Tue, Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11 Field of Honor Tue, Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Oct 11, 2022 Oct 12 Donations clothing household items can food needed Wed, Oct 12, 2022
