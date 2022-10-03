Giving back starts at an early age for some. Eight-year-old Samara Olivia Sharpe is a prime example of caring and sharing from the heart of a child. She recently completed a personal project to raise funds for United Way of Moore County.
Sharpe was prompted by her grandmother, Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe, to use drawings and positive words from both of them to make T-shirts and greeting cards. The idea was conceived after her youth minister gave a lesson about using one's talents or gifts to help others in need. Grandma Rose encouraged Samara to use her talent to "help the least of these”: the poor, orphaned, widowed and imprisoned, and so she did.
The T-shirts and greeting cards created by Sharpe were sold at Taylortown Day in September, with the help of her dad, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John H. Sharpe.
She also has the support of her mom, Ashley, her grandfather, Arthur ,and other family and friends who made purchases later in the month to support her project.
Sharpe presented the United Way of Moore County with a $100 check as a result of her work.
Sharpe is a third grade student at The Academy of Moore County. She's an avid patron of Southern Pines Public Library, where she enjoys working on reading and homework assignments. She loves asking the librarians questions about various books and subjects and enjoys checking out books at Moore County Library and Given Memorial Library as well. Sharpe is thankful for the free books via Moore County Literacy Council/C.A.R.E Group's Summer Reading Stations.
Her Grandma Rose says that as well as being a gifted young artist for dress designs, lyricist/poet and singer, Sharpe is a self-taught gymnast and ballet dancer. She can be seen singing and dancing on her grandmother's "Rose Highland-Sharpe YouTube Channel" (Town Talk TV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.