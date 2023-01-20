The USGA placed the final steel beam of its new Test Center and Administration building Thursday at the six-acre Golf House Pinehurst campus in North Carolina, as it plans for an on-schedule completion by the end of the year.
Representatives from the Village of Pinehurst, the USGA, Pinehurst Resort and Country Club and contracted design/build/construction firms – nearly all of which are based in North Carolina – were on hand to sign the final beam and create a lasting piece of history during the brief topping-out ceremony.
“This makes it real for all of us, and we couldn’t have reached this point without an incredible group of professionals who are all personally invested in its success,” said Michael Lee, managing director of the USGA, who continues to lead the project through the design/build phases.
The beam’s placement, complete with a traditional evergreen tree and American flag, marks the completion of the structural framing phase of the building. When finished, it will serve as the new home to the USGA’s Test Center, one of only two in the world to test all golf balls and golf clubs for conformance to the Rules of Golf.
The building will also house the USGA Green Section/agronomy, research/innovation and Open championship operations teams, among the more than 50 USGA teammates who will comprise the Pinehurst office. Ideally located between Pinehurst Resort’s Carolina Hotel and Resort Clubhouse, it sits adjacent to the USGA Experience building, which will include the World Golf Hall of Fame.
The USGA broke ground on the campus last summer. Members of the design/build group include leaders from Gilbane Building Company (construction), Clearscapes (architecture); LKC Engineering and Zubatkin Owner Representation (project management).
