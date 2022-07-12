If there is a golf championship in America, the U.S. Golf Association has done it or overseen the rules by which it was played. The governing body has put on 16 different open championships since its founding, but it will debut a new championship next week unlike anything in its 127-year history.
With that championship, though, comes some changes and adjustments for the USGA ahead of its inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, which starts Monday and runs through Wednesday at Pinehurst No. 6.
“Just the build around here, like converting this cart barn to an office. All the tents and structures that are around, and the fencing, there’s a lot of advance-week stuff coming together,” said Stephanie Parel, the championship director from the USGA.
A total of 96 disabled golfers from across the world have qualified for the 54-hole stroke play championship. USGA and Pinehurst Resort and Country Club staff are working this week to put the finishing touches on the course and its ancillary operations.
“It’s a massive effort between every department within the USGA,” said Greg Sanfilippo, a director assisting in prep work for the championship. “The work that Stephanie has done over the last several years to prepare for it — it takes a village here, and it is a village to put this on.”
With temporary structures installed, and blue fencing with “USGA” affixed on it, the newest competition fixture already has the matching trademarks of the other 14 current USGA championships. All that’s missing are the world-class players, and that comes with player registration Friday.
The feeling of history being made is something that Parel shares an excitement for, along with others in the USGA.
“I got to go to the first Senior Women’s Open Championship at Chicago Golf Club, and that was pretty special,” Parel said. “I will always remember being there for that.”
There are other events for players leading up to the first strike of the ball Monday morning. For instance, when the USGA asked for volunteers to help put on an adaptive golf clinic to introduce the game to those in the area with disabilities, there was no shortage of competitors willing to meet at the Pinehurst Resort main clubhouse Saturday afternoon.
“Most of the players said they’d love to be involved with that and help mentor somebody who is just learning the game who has a disability,” Parel said. “They really pride themselves on that, reaching out to the communities they visit to see if anyone else has an interest.”
The competitors will also have a barbecue dinner provided by the USGA and Pinehurst Saturday evening. Saturday and Sunday will be set aside for practice round days for the field of 96, with both practice days open to the public.
All days of the championship are free to the public, with no tickets needed. Parking for spectators will be located at the entrance to Pinehurst No. 7 on Midland Road. The physical address is 1 P G A Blvd. in Pinehurst. A free shuttle will be provided to Pinehurst No. 6.
The USGA expects to have a fan guide to the championship later in the week. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the course, along with merchandise exclusively for the championship.
The first day of play will have an opening ceremony around the clubhouse and the practice green area starting at 7:15 a.m., ahead of the 8 a.m. start.
A large corps of volunteers, mostly local residents, will be ready to help with the championship. Larry McWane is serving as the general chair for the championship and has his fair share of experience aiding in USGA and other championships over the years.
“We’ve got a lot of folks here that have done this over and over. We’ve established a lot of friendships with the USGA staff,” McWane said. “Each group will have a different set of needs. It could be a group with someone visually impaired, an amputee and a lower-leg amputee one day, and the next day it may be a totally different mix of folks so they have different requirements.”
More than 400 volunteers will be working with the championship. McWane estimates that 75 percent will be from the local area.
“We had to cut it off, and we still had people reaching out asking to see what they can do,” Parel said. “But we are back next year, so all the people that Larry’s had to turn away, we tell them to sign up early next year.”
Pinehurst No. 6 was an ideal choice for this championship, officials said, given its accessibility with cart paths, no forced carries of the tee, and tee boxes that the entire field could easily drive carts up to, with access to carts an option for every player and caddie in the field.
The club has made minor changes to continue to make the course a level playing field for the disabled golfers as well. The front and back nine holes of the course have been flipped for the championship.
“A lot has been done with bunker work to make them even more accessible. They did a lot of tree work to make sight lines a little bit more friendly,” said Jack Schlemmer, the head golf pro at No. 6. “The course really just fit for this event, with how it is laid out, outside of some penalty that will need to be pulled up.”
