Online volunteer registration for the 124th U.S. Open Championship is now available. The championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), will be played at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's Course No. 2 June 13-16, 2024.
An additional 2,000 volunteers are needed to fill positions on nine committees, including disability services, merchandise, corporate hospitality and admissions. Early submission of the application gives volunteers a better opportunity of being assigned to one of their three committee preferences. Interested volunteers should email 2024usopen@usga.org.
"Volunteers are the backbone of USGA championships, and especially here in the Sandhills, we have some of the best and most experienced folks in the world lending a hand and helping us bring the U.S. Open to life,” said Reg Jones, managing director, U.S. Open. “We’re incredibly excited to bring this championship back to Pinehurst, and know the community echoes our enthusiasm and commitment to making the 2024 U.S. Open the best championship yet.”
To be a volunteer, a person must commit to working four shifts with each shift lasting five to six hours throughout the week of the championship. Volunteers are required to purchase a uniform package for $240.75 (including applicable tax). The volunteer apparel package includes two (2) Peter Millar golf shirts, (1) Peter Millar jacket, (1) choice of logoed hat, visor or bucket hat, a stainless-steel water bottle, drawstring bag, commemorative lapel pin and a volunteer credential, valid for all seven days of the championship.
Volunteers will have access to the volunteer hospitality tent on the days they are working. This tent will serve as volunteer headquarters, and the USGA will provide complimentary food, snacks, and beverages throughout the week.
Pinehurst Resort and Country Club will host its fourth U.S. Open and 13th USGA championship. The U.S. Open was previously contested at Course No. 2 in 1999 (won by Payne Stewart), 2005 (won by Michael Campbell) and 2014 (won by Martin Kaymer).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.