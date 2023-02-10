USGA president Michael Whan speaks at the Carolina Hotel on Feb. 7, 2023.

USGA president Michael Whan speaks at the Carolina Hotel on Feb. 7, 2023.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Addressing an audience of elected leaders and government officials from across the Sandhills on Tuesday, U.S. Golf Association CEO Mike Whan said Pinehurst is at the forefront of a paradigm shift for the game.

“For the first time in my life, golf is actually cool,” the 58-year-old said. “You might not find that right, but if you ask people under the age of 40, 70 percent think golf is cool or becoming cool. Ten years ago that number was 17 percent, so something’s happened in golf.”

Reporter

Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.

(4) comments

Sally Larson

You lost me at "His advice to veteran players complaining about later-than-usual tee times and other changes: “Get over yourself.”

The constant rift between Pinehurst residents and the Corporation could have been easily healed with an acknowledgment of the delays and an effort to address that. That was incredibly rude.

Report Add Reply
David Epke

I agree with the concern. We spend 10's of $1,000's to join PCC, then we spend $1,000's more every year and we are supposed to "get over" not being able to get tee times!! Wow!!

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

I understand your concern about not being able to get tee times but you have to remember that PCC is a business not a private club. Your membership dues are at this point a given, outside tee times, and fees where they make the money that becomes their profit, are not. You members could always consider buying the club, turning it private and having greater access to your tee times. Good luck with that.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply
Pat Molamphy

Mr. Whan was not speaking about Pinehurst, he was speaking generally of new people in the game, creating more demand.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days