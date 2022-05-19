The full field for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, a new national championship that will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities, has been set by the USGA.
The championship will be contest at Pinehurst No. 6 July 18-20.
The USGA received 299 entries for the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open’s 96-player field, and the field includes competitors from 29 states and 12 countries, including five competitors from North Carolina.
The championship’s youngest competitor is 15-year-old Sophia Howard from Hudsonville, Mich. Judith Brush, 80, of Alexandria, Va., is the championship's oldest player.
“We are thrilled by the level of interest and support that we’ve received from the adaptive community for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer for the USGA. “To receive nearly 300 entries from around the world underscores the passion of these athletes who are seeking the opportunity to compete for a national championship.”
A player’s individual Handicap Index was the primary factor in determining the field, with the USGA reserving at least five male player spots and two female player spots per impairment category.
Dennis Walters, 72, of Jupiter, Fla., who received the 2018 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor, will join six other golfers who qualified in the seated player impairment category. Walters has turned the tragedy of being paralyzed from the waist down at age 24 from a golf-cart accident into a personal mission to teach golf and life lessons to a worldwide audience.
Amy Bockerstette, 23, of Phoenix, Ariz., who has a close relationship with 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, will compete in the intellectual impairment category. Bockerstette, a disabilities advocate, founded the I Got This Foundation to provide golf instruction, playing opportunities and organized events for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities.
Chris Biggins, the director of player development at the Country Club of Birmingham (Ala.), who was born with cerebral palsy, will compete in the neurological impairment category. The Country Club of Birmingham is the site of the 2022 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, with the championship’s 18-hole final round being contested today.
“Competing in an official USGA championship has been a dream of mine for years and now that dream will be coming to fruition,” said Biggins. “This event will attract the best golfers from around the world to compete on an incredible course, Pinehurst No. 6. It is an honor to compete in this historic event and help pave the way for the growth of disabled golf.”
The championship is open to both male and female professional and amateur golfers with a World Handicap System™ Handicap Index® of 36.4 or less and an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass. The impairment categories are as follows:
* Arm Impairment
* Intellectual Impairment
* Leg Impairment
* Multiple Limb Amputee
* Neurological Impairment
* Seated Players
* Short Stature
* Vision Impairment
The championship will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play. Multiple sets of tees will be utilized. Carts will be permitted for all players and caddies. The 96-player field is as follows:
- Trevor Arnone, of Lewiston, Idaho, 34, Short Stature
- Kurtis Barkley, of Canada, 34, Short Stature
- Brian Bemis, of Lansing, Mich., 48, Leg Impairment
- Adam Benza, of Hellertown, Pa., 35, Leg Impairment
- Andrew Berglund, of Stillwater, Minn., 22, Intellectual Impairment
- Chris Biggins, of Birmingham, Ala., 30, Neurological Impairment
- Jeremy Bittner, of Pittsburgh, Pa., 33, Leg Impairment
- Joakim Bjorkman, of Sweden, 32, Short Stature
- Wayne Blankenship, of Union, Mo., 52, Leg Impairment
- Amy Bockerstette, of Phoenix, Ariz., 23, Intellectual Impairment
- Jack Bonifant, of Kensington, Md., 32, Neurological Impairment
- Kenny Bontz, of Parrish, Fla., 52, Leg Impairment
- Erik Bowen, of Oakland, Calif., 42, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Albert Bowker, of Buellton, Calif., 25, Short Stature
- Grace Anne Braxton, of Fredericksburg, Va., 50, Intellectual Impairment
- Ryan Brenden, of Pierce, Neb., 46, Leg Impairment
- Carlos Brown, of McKinney, Texas, 42, Leg Impairment
- Mike Browne, of England, 44, Leg Impairment
- Judith Brush, of Alexandria, Va., 80, Leg Impairment
- Brandon Canesi, of Doral, Fla., 30, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Luke Carroll, of Old Hickory, Tenn., 17, Neurological Impairment
- Lawrence Celano, of Chandler, Ariz., 53, Seated Players
- Amanda Cunha, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, 18, Vision Impairment
- Ryan Cutter, of Helena, Mont., 31, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Mario Dino, of Denver, Colo., 19, Neurological Impairment
- Zachary Duncan, of Cornelius, N.C., 22, Intellectual Impairment
- Spencer Easthope, of Canada, 40, Neurological Impairment
- Conor Ennis, of Wake Forest, N.C., 31, Short Stature
- Jesse Florkowski, of Canada, 32, Arm Impairment
- Alex Fourie, of Knoxville, Tenn., 29, Arm Impairment
- Billy Fryar, of Bigelow, Ark., 50, Seated Players
- Patrick Garrison, of Folsom, Pa., 38, Neurological Impairment
- Ken Green, of West Palm Beach, Fla., 63, Leg Impairment
- Zachary Grove, of York, Pa., 36, Neurological Impairment
- Mauricio Gutiérrez, of Mexico, 47, Seated Players
- Ann Hayes, of Lee, Mass., 59, Seated Players
- Joseph (Joey) Hill, of Tampa, Fla., 22, Intellectual Impairment
- Greg Hollingsworth, of Peck, Kan., 53, Leg Impairment
- Sophia Howard, of Hudsonville, Mich., 15, Arm Impairment
- Ryanne Jackson, of St. Petersburg, Fla., 24, Neurological Impairment
- Han Jeongwon, of Republic of Korea, 51, Leg Impairment
- Lucas Jones, of Louisville, Ky., 27, Leg Impairment
- Kiefer Jones, of Canada, 32, Vision Impairment
- Shigeru Kobayashi, of Japan, 66, Leg Impairment
- Masato Koyamada, of Japan, 55, Arm Impairment
- Sarah Beth Larson, of Green Bay, Wis., 43, Arm Impairment
- Cynthia Lawrence, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., 59, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Simon Lee, of Republic of Korea, 25, Intellectual Impairment
- Yangwoo Lee, of Republic of Korea, 24, Intellectual Impairment
- Cedric Lescut, of Belgium, 43, Leg Impairment
- Rasmus Lia, of Sweden, 21, Leg Impairment
- Michael Madsen, of Meridian, Idaho, 41, Leg Impairment
- Tommy Marks, of Danville, Pa., 42, Vision Impairment
- Evan Mathias, of Indianapolis, Ind., 26, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Joseph McCarron, of Orange Beach, Ala., 59, Vision Impairment
- Sean Mitchell, of Spokane, Wash., 32, Leg Impairment
- Kim Moore, of Portage, Mich., 41, Leg Impairment
- Austin Morris, of Bend, Ore., 34, Arm Impairment
- Felix Norrman, of Sweden, 25, Intellectual Impairment
- Jake Olson, of Huntington Beach, Calif., 25, Vision Impairment
- Elaine Ostrovsky, of Boca Raton, Fla., 49, Neurological Impairment
- Wooshik Park, of Republic of Korea, 63, Leg Impairment
- William Pease, of St. Augustine, Fla., 58, Vision Impairment
- Steven Pennell, of Jefferson, N.C., 44, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Chad Pfeifer, of Caldwell, Idaho, 40, Leg Impairment
- Jeremy Poincenot, of Carlsbad, Calif., 32, Vision Impairment
- Kipp Popert, of England, 24, Neurological Impairment
- Krystian Pushka, of Canada, 31, Intellectual Impairment
- Tracy Ramin, of Montrose, Mich., 50, Leg Impairment
- Trevor Reich, of South Africa, 58, Leg Impairment
- Stacey Rice, of Suwanee, Ga., 59, Leg Impairment
- Brandon Rowland, of Jackson, Tenn., 41, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Mandi Sedlak, of Kearney, Neb., 42, Leg Impairment
- Randy Shack, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, 38, Seated Players
- Steven Shipuleski, of Plainfield, Conn., 51, Arm Impairment
- Douglas Shirakura, of Somers, N.Y., 20, Leg Impairment
- Rasmus Skov løt, of Denmark, 21, Arm Impairment
- Deborah Smith, of Rockford, Ill., 60, Leg Impairment
- Jonathan Snyder, of Charlotte, N.C., 40, Arm Impairment
- Natasha Stasiuk, of Canada, 24, Intellectual Impairment
- Conor Stone, of Ireland, 27, Arm Impairment
- Joshua Tankersley, of Fort Worth, Texas, 36, Leg Impairment
- Jordan Thomas, of Nashville, Tenn., 33, Multiple Limb Amputee
- Mariano Tubio, of Argentina, 42, Seated Players
- Kellie Valentine, of McKean, Pa., 51, Arm Impairment
- Kevin Valentine, of Winter Garden, Fla., 48, Leg Impairment
- Patti Valero, of Brandon, Fla., 59, Leg Impairment
- Eliseo Villanueva, of Fort Bragg, N.C., 55, Arm Impairment
- Adem Wahbi, of Belgium, 23, Neurological Impairment
- Cathy Walch, of Buford, Ga., 56, Arm Impairment
- Robert Walden, of Queen Creek, Ariz., 50, Arm Impairment
- Dennis Walters, of Jupiter, Fla., 72, Seated Players
- David Watts, of South Africa, 34, Leg Impairment
- Joshua Williams, of Canada, 37, Leg Impairment
- Hayato Yoshida, of Japan, 38, Leg Impairment
- Peyton Zins, of Indianapolis, Ind., 20, Neurological Impairment
