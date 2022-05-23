The United States Golf Association on Monday announced this year’s slate of offerings for fans onsite at the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica.
The championship will be contested June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines.
"The U.S. Women’s Open offers the best golfers in the world an opportunity to achieve their dreams on some of the grandest stages in the game," said Jon Podany, chief commercial officer of the USGA. "With the support of our tremendous partners, we strive to provide our fans with memorable and inspiring experiences that bring them closer to the action."
From May 31-June 5, fans onsite can enjoy:
4D Fan Experience and Virtual Closest-to-the-Hole Challenge Powered by Cisco
As the technology sponsor of the USGA, Cisco is sponsoring the all-new 4D Fan Experience, allowing fans to capture their golf swing like never before. With 90 different camera angles, fans can view, analyze and share their golf swing in 4D, and even receive a personalized video via email as a digital keepsake. The 4D Fan Experience is located at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open in Fan Central.
Fans can also visit the Cisco Mobile Board for a chance to test their skills in a virtual closest-to-the-hole challenge. The Cisco Mobile Board is located by the Amex Food Village adjacent to the 14th green.
Amex Food Village
The Amex Food Village is the one-stop shop for local food trucks, drinks and hydration. Fans can enjoy comfortable seating in front of a jumbo screen showing live NBCU coverage of the championship. The Amex Food Village is located near the 14th and 12th greens.
Food trucks throughout the week will include Roasted and Toasted, Meat and Greek as well as Mas-A-Wrap.
Merchandise Tent
Fans can commemorate the championship with the purchase of official U.S. Women’s Open gear at the Merchandise Tent located in Fan Central. The Merchandise Tent houses exclusive items and is open daily from 7 a.m. until one hour after play concludes. Fans can also shop any time at usgashop.com.
Junior Experience
Fans ages 18 and under receive complimentary admission any day of the event with a ticketed or credentialed adult. A maximum of four juniors can enter per adult.
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Fan Central, the Junior Experience Tent offers activities for kids of all ages, including arts and crafts, chipping and putting, full swing drills and an exercise station. A nine-hole Junior Scavenger Hunt is also available for young fans, and once completed, can be returned to the merchandise tent for a prize.
Juniors can also take in the action from dedicated, front-row viewing zones on the 1st and 18th tee and 18th green. Additionally, an Autograph and Selfie Zone located behind the 18th green is a designated area for juniors to interact with players after they have completed their rounds.
Getting to the U.S. Women’s Open
Free general parking is available at Sandhills Community College (3395 Airport Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374), and championship signage helps direct fans to the designated parking lot. A complimentary shuttle transports fans from the parking lot to the championship entrance, which is about a 10–minute ride.
Stay Connected to the U.S. Women’s Open
Whether at home or on the course, fans can visit uswomensopen.com, the official website of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship, for complete championship information, live streaming, scoring, highlights and more as the action unfolds at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.
Fans are encouraged to download the official U.S. Women’s Open Championship App, powered by Cisco, on iOS and Android, to download their tickets, track their favorite players, find amenities onsite and receive exclusive alerts throughout the championship.
The championship will be broadcast live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. A full broadcast schedule is available at uswomensopen.com.
To enhance the onsite experience, the USGA offers complimentary Cisco Wi-Fi at designated locations throughout the championship grounds.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit uswomensopen.com.
