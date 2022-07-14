Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, has welcomed tens of thousands of golfers and celebrated many events held at its golf courses.
But it was different in December when the USGA announced that the resort would host its inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open. Scheduled for July 18-20 at Pinehurst No. 6, the Adaptive Open is a new championship showcasing the world’s best golfers with disabilities.
In fact, Pinehurst will host not just the first but the second championship as well, in 2023. A field of 96 players, representing 29 states and 12 countries, will compete in just over three weeks. The championship’s youngest competitor is 15-year-old Sophia Howard from Hudsonville, Mich. Judith Brush, 80, of Alexandria, Va., is the championship's oldest player.
At the USGA’s announcement unveiling its newest championship, Pashley called this opportunity “surely among the most memorable” in Pinehurst’s history.
USGA CEO Mike Whan agrees. “There is no greater opportunity than our biggest platform, the U.S. Open, to celebrate golf’s most inspiring stories and introduce new individuals to our game,” said Whan. “Ensuring a more unified, accessible and inclusive game is critically important for the future of our great game.”
The championship is open to both male and female professional and amateur golfers with a World Handicap System Handicap Index of 36.4 or less and an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass. The impairment categories for the championship include: arm impairment; intellectual impairment; leg impairment; multiple limb amputee; neurological impairment; seated players; short stature; and vision impairment.
The championship will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play. Multiple sets of tees will be utilized.
“To receive nearly 300 entries from around the world underscores the passion of these athletes,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer for the USGA, “who are seeking the opportunity to compete for a national championship.”
The road to the inaugural Adaptive Open is not paved quite the same as the hallowed tales of golf lore Moore County has come to know. This journey includes the triumphant history of men and women with disabilities who fought for decades for moments just like this.
The Background
When able-bodied people think of the American Disabilities Act, they likely think of ramps on sidewalks, wider bathroom stalls with accessibility and braille on elevator panels. The history of the ADA is rich in triumphs and life-altering laws for many people with disabilities, but for most people 40 years old or younger, it’s just how they have always remembered life; it is how it has always been.
The act is also part of the reason the USGA has wanted to add the Adaptive Open to its prestigious golf championships for years.
In 1973, a precursor to the ADA, the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and Section 504, were passed. When issuing federal funding, discriminating based on a disability became illegal. This law was patterned after civil rights and women’s rights decisions.
The ADA was first introduced in 1988. Before then, no federal law prohibited private sector discrimination against people with disabilities. The disability community was asked to document daily instances of inaccessibility and discrimination. Thousands of people told their stories in letters, phone calls, testimonies, sit-ins and speeches.
The story that became the symbol for the ADA was told by a young woman with cerebral palsy who was denied access to the movie theater. When her mother called the theater, she said that this denial “sounded like discrimination.” The theater owner said, “I don’t care what it sounds like.”
Members of Congress and President George H.W. Bush then began retelling this story to demonstrate that America “does care what it sounds like” and would no longer tolerate this type of discrimination.
Another prominent testimony was a paralyzed Vietnam veteran who came home, couldn’t get out of his apartment, on the bus, off the curb or get a job. He realized that he had fought for everyone’s freedoms but his own. With each story, awareness increased and tolerance of these discriminations lowered.
The ADA became federal law in 1992. Businesses and able-bodied people had to stop and think about access to people with disabilities. Accommodating a person with a disability was no longer a matter of charity but a basic issue of civil rights.
The Adaptive Golf Game
Disabled sporting opportunities have been around for centuries, but most historians believe that the end of World War II signified the first large-scale effort to organize the games. David Davis’s book, “Wheels of Courage: How Paralyzed Veterans from World War II Invented Wheelchair Sports, Fought for Disability Rights and Inspired a Nation,” attributes medical advances and “the dedication of innovative physicians and rehabilitation coaches” to the birth of the Paralympic Games and paving the way for other disabled players and sporting opportunities.
In 1995, Sonny Ackerman, a retired U.S. Marine, founded the Adaptive Golf Foundation (now Association) as a way to bring golf to those living with a disability.
Ackerman refused to stop golfing after a 1984 leg amputation. Through his own frustrating experiences trying to find guidance and support, he made a decision that once he “figured it out,” he would educate and advocate for adaptive golf. He did exactly that.
In 1997, Ackerman partnered with the USGA to begin offering training workshops and community clinics educating hundreds of PGA professionals, physical therapists, volunteers and players of all ages in adaptive golf methods.
The Adaptive Golf Association is just one of 41 organizations and 40,000 golfers that The U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance (USAGA) represents. Formed in 2014, USAGA accepts a fee from these member organizations with the ultimate goal of providing free lessons to their communities.
This national coalition has created a “unified structure and voice” with the common goal of continuing to grow the game of golf for the special needs community and to have golf recognized as a paralympic sport.
Aside from serving as the voice of the multitude of adaptive golf programs, one of the most important components of the USAGA organization is the teaching and coaching sector.
One of the most successful USAGA programs is SNAG — Starting New At Golf — and introduces golf to special needs children through fun and the fundamentals. Trained coaches focus on grip, posture, aim, putting and chipping and using specialized equipment designed for beginner golfers.
The next sequence of clinics are focused on driving-range clinics so that golfers and coaches can evaluate a variety of specialized and non specialized equipment and determine what works best for the player.
These courses and teaching adaptive golf requires quite a bit of education on the part of the trainer. Enter the USAGA’s Adaptive Golf Enhancement Program Workshops that train PGA Professionals, physical therapists, adaptive P.E. teachers and experienced golfers.
The USAGA continues to grow. In 2016, the program gave 516 lessons. By 2019, that number had grown to almost 10,000.
Over the past four years, the USAGA has developed a set of standards and rankings for their competitive events that level the playing field by types of disability. In 2021, accredited events and tournaments played with what are now the official standards: the World Handicap Index confirmed by a WR4GD Pass – World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability.
“It embodies everything the USGA is about,” Bodenhamer said of the upcoming Pinehurst championship. “The U.S. Adaptive Open showcases and celebrates the adaptive golf community by providing the same stage that we provide for every other demographic in the game. They are all chasing their dream to play in and win a national championship.
“During this journey we’ve confirmed what we thought we knew, that players in the adaptive space just want to be like everybody else. They just want to be golfers. We are proud to give them that opportunity.”
Mark the calendars for July 18-20, another milestone for both the USGA and the movement to support Americans with disabilities. Another round of incredible golfers are coming our way.
For more information about the championship, schedule, and special events, go to usga.org. Tickets are not necessary and the event is free.
Contact Sam Hudson at (678) 577-6183 or sam@thepilot.com
