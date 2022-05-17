U.S. Kids Golf World Chanpionship 2021

U.S. Kids Golf, World Championship 2021, Girls in age group 11, compete at Pinehurst No.6. North Carolina. U.S. Kids Golf was founded in 1996 for players in the age ranges of 5-12. The World Championship schedule consists of a Parade of Nations, Parent-Child Tournament, Trackman Demo Days, three rounds of championship play, and a closing ceremony.

This year marks the 17th year that the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships will be hosted in the “Home of American Golf,” scheduled for July 26-Aug. 7. Each year the best junior golfers from around the world, the ages 5-18, work hard to qualify for this most prestigious and largest junior golf event.

The championship field has grown to more than 2,200 golfers, and many of the international players will return for the world championships. A record 15 different courses in Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen will host these young golfers.

Volunteer recruiting for this year’s Red, White and Blue Invitational and the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships has begun. With the increase in players this year, the tournaments will require more volunteers for the 15 host courses.

Available committee assignments include player registration, player shuttles, pace of play, scoring, on-course supply, volunteer control and on-course spotters. Volunteer shift times at the 15-host golf course range from four to five hours, and each volunteer will receive a golf shirt, golf cap or visor, and a box lunch for each day they work. There are no fees for volunteering.

The courses include Pinehurst Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, Forest Creek Golf Club, Talamore Golf Club, Legacy Golf Links, Pine Needles Resort, Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club, Southern Pines Golf Club, Midland Country Club, Mid South Club, and Longleaf Golf and Family Club.

“The ongoing dedication to the game of golf and passion exhibited by the resident volunteers is a unique characteristic of our community,” said longtime Volunteer Chairman Richard Lawson. “It is a privilege to host this remarkable group of young national and international golfers and their families every summer. This is truly their ‘major’ championship, and playing on the great area courses, many which have hosted national championships, is a dream come true.”

Several of the golfers who have cycled through the World Championships in the past 17 years now are today’s LPGA and PGA Tour players. The Pinehurst and surrounding communities have benefited from this prestigious event over the last several years. In fact, the annual economic impact of the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in the Pinehurst area exceeds $10 million per year, and the combined economic value for the community since U.S. Kids Golf began coming to the “Home of American Golf” is over $135 million.

The U.S. Kids Golf Foundation on-line registration system is now open and is available for volunteers to register online. The volunteer registration system allows people willing to help to easily select their specific facility, activity, and time, and process the applications electronically.

This system is accessible at https://foundation.uskidsgolf.com/tournaments/world-teen/volunteer.

A confirmation email will be sent to each volunteer based on the position chosen. As always, available volunteer positions are filled on a first come, first served basis, so register as soon as possible to assure your first choice of assignment.

“We are pleased at the overwhelming support we continue to receive from the community for our Championships,” said Chris Vonderkall, vice president of tournaments for U.S. Kids Golf. “Our goal is to make each year’s U.S. Kids Golf World Championship the best they can be, and to have our players and their families return to their homes with great stories and memories of their experience at the ‘Home of American Golf’.”

