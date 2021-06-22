With tourism soaring and approaching record levels, local hotel and business leaders are growing frustrated at the prolonged delay in raising the occupancy tax rate.
That frustration was evident during a discussion Monday of the local Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.
“On the sense of urgency in 2020, we asked for the increase at a time we thought we would be decimated,” CVB CEO Phil Werz said. “But now, every day that goes by, we talk about dollars going by.
“I hope we make this a priority and a sense of urgency and take care of this in the near term. We are all in agreement this is a great opportunity, and there will be winners across the board.”
Moore County’s occupancy tax — commonly called a “room tax” — sits at 3 percent. The current rate of 3 percent — $3 on a $100-a-night room bill, for instance — generates about $1.8 million a year.
The CVB would like to double the current rate to 6 percent. Legislation passed several years ago allows the county commissioners to do just that, but they have remained hesitant to do so, despite that most of the state’s tourism destinations charge significantly higher room tax rates.
Most of the revenue goes to promote tourism. If the rate is raised, some of that extra money would be retained for more marketing, but a portion of the dollars would go to a “destination enhancement fund” for tourism-related projects. Towns or nonprofit organizations could apply to fund ideas that meet set criteria. The CVB board would decide how to allocate funds.
However, municipal leaders would like more control over how projects are selected. They’ve suggested a direct annual allocation of a percentage of the room tax increase likely based on population and number of hotel rooms in each town.
Both sides have brought in attorneys at various points over the past two years to lobby the merit of their differing proposals. With no agreement between the municipalities and the CVB, the commissioners have chosen to keep the tax unchanged.
“All of the hoteliers are united behind it,” Kelly Miller, CEO of the Pine Needles and Mid Pines resorts, said of the increase. “The reason is the product development fund ... We are interested in doing great things for the community. We are excited about doing that, and we would still like to do that.”
A longtime CVB board member, Miller recently participated in a private discussion featuring county officials and representatives from a few municipalities to review how the new revenue might be spent. He described the town-led proposal as a “watering down” of the CVB’s original concept, and “we don’t believe it is legally possible.”
County Commissioners Chairman Frank Quis said he did not agree with the formula plan outlined by the municipalities and encouraged discussion in the small county-led work group to continue.
“I think there are still some misunderstandings about what different people are expecting, and I don’t have the answers to all that,” Quis said. “I ask for your patience and open-mindedness.”
Miller responded that he does not mind attending meetings but questioned the value if both sides are dug in on their positions.
“If their position is thus, what do we have to talk about?” Miller asked. “What I want to talk about is the great things we could do. What we want to do is fund great projects to enhance the destination and make Moore County a better place.
“Most grants will go to the municipalities. The difference is not an annual allocation. We say, ‘Give us your great projects, we would love to fund them.’”
Pinehurst Resort President Tom Pashley, who was seated as chairman of the CVB Board on Monday, said there has been a perception from the towns that there would be “winners and losers” with a grant program.
“There will be no losers. The timing may be different,” Pashley said. “I know it is hard for municipalities to plan if they don’t know if a project is approved or not, but I think there will be all winners if we don’t water down the resources.”
Municipal officials have said previously that direct allocations would be used for things that improve tourists’ experience while in town, such as improved signage, visitors centers or improved beautification efforts.
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said earlier this spring that, with 11 municipalities in Moore County, “we all have events and things that we are proud of ... to showcase what is Moore County. We all bring something to it. We are just looking for what is fair.”
The tax discussion has taken on new urgency with the boom in tourism. While the coronavirus wiped out much of the industry in 2020 except for day travelers playing golf, leisure travel and tourism has roared back this year and is on a record-setting pace. And CVB officials say business-related travel and meetings could be set to return in the coming months or early next year, meaning even more hotel bookings.
With that many room nights getting booked, local tourism officials see a prolonged delay in raising the occupancy tax rate as, essentially, letting money go uncollected from tourists.
“No one knew we would have record revenues. Our push last year (for the room tax increase) was to get tourism moving,” Miller said. “We didn’t end up needing it to operate our budget (CVB), but it sure would have been nice to have that $1.8 million for projects.”
Outgoing CVB Chair Tom Beddow, president of the Country Club of North Carolina, expressed disappointment in the lack of progress.
“We have left $1.8 million on the table (fiscal year 2021 revenue, so far). That money has just evaporated,” Beddow said.
Looking ahead, Miller suggested the towns could work cooperatively to phase their projects over a deliberate timeline so they were not directly competing with each other each year for destination enhancement grant projects.
“There is plenty of money to go around,” Miller said.
(2) comments
Moore County is singularly focused on golf. I propose this must be changed. We all know golf was in decline prior to the pandemic. (By the way, very few play more rounds of golf than I do each year.) Who's to say this decline won't resume in the next few years? I suggest our Commissioner's make an agreement with the CVB that they will increase the room tax to 6% and that the CVB agree that 30% of all money raised by the total tax be devoted to building tourism related infrastructure for as long as commissioner;s determine infrastructure needs to be added AND that Commissioners will determine how this infrastructure money will be invested. Specifically, I'd like to see an amphitheater,possibly to also include a botanical garden, located in the High Falls area of Moore County. An amphitheater that would bring visitors such as those that attend performances at Red Rocks, Wolf Trap, Woodstock, The Caverns, Tanglewood,etc. Also, does the CVB promote any industry other than golf? Pottery?, Antiques? Let' see the books,it is, after all, a COUNTY tax. This tax has been levied since 1987.Of the perhaps $70,000,000 of tax money that has been generated since 1987 how much has been used to promote anything other than golf?
John Misiaszek
John, I agree with most of your points, My point is simple. Why is an increase necessary now? I know this is MORE (sic) county, but c'mon man, tax increase after tax increase to keep the goobermint happy? Why?
If the CVB has to have more funding, let them develop a plan so that the taxpayers know that they deserve it. What do we get with the increase?
(And yes, I recognize that visitors pay this tax. Some people think that they are more than happy to do so because they want to play golf here instead of some other lower cost resort area).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.