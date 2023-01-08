Evolving into a K-12 school and building a campus outside of Whispering Pines to accommodate that range of students took Sandhills Classical Christian School more than 20 years.
Now, just two years after opening an Upper School building, the private school’s leaders are preparing to dedicate a new arts and athletics center. Flanking the school’s two academic buildings and beginning to close in the quad-style campus, the 31,000 square foot facility will more than double the school’s built space. And more is coming.
The classical education model at the school on Rays Bridge Road takes an interdisciplinary approach to teaching; contextualizing the fine arts and art appreciation along with literature, science and world history. So once classrooms were up and running, giving the arts and athletics center pride of place on campus became the school’s next priority.
“If we were only building a gym, we wouldn’t even have it on the quad,” said Gene Liechty, Sandhills’ Classical Christian School’s development director. “When you’re talking about classical Christian education, music and fine arts are such an important part of that education that an arts and athletics center deserves a spot on the quad.”
The center includes a full-sized gymnasium with a stage for theatrical productions, locker rooms, weight training facilities and a concessions area, chorus and band rooms along with smaller rooms for students to practice music individually and in small sections.
Rhetson Companies has been in charge of all construction on the school’s campus so far. Workers are pushing through the weekend to place the finishing touches on the arts center, but the pause in construction activity for Monday’s dedication will be just that.
This fall, the school’s board is planning to break ground on a primary school building in the rear corner of the campus. That 8,400-square-foot addition will house nine classrooms for students in kindergarten through second grade.
When Liechty came on board with Sandhills Classical Christian in 2019 from Cary Christian, he planned to grow the school to 500 students or so. But when private schools were the first to reopen in-person during the coronavirus pandemic, families pursuing a return to normalcy came in droves — and, generally, never left.
“We saw a spike in growth and it was largely COVID driving people our direction, and then we were creating facilities that made it easier for people to want to be here,” he said. “But after COVID restrictions were dropped … we weren’t sure what it was going to do and how many people would return, but we didn't see that exodus at all.”
So the school’s board decided to add a class at each grade level, raising the cap from 36 students to 54, at least in the lower grades.
Once complete, the primary school addition will bring the school’s capacity to 700 students. The current Lower School building will house the expanded third through fifth grades. Today, Sandhills Classical Christian has 400 students in grades K-12.
Historically the school has fielded high demand for its K-8 programs but has struggled to compete with traditional high schools’ extracurricular offerings. But Head of School Dell Cook said that more than 80 percent of Sandhills Classical Christian’s eighth graders stayed on in 2022.
That’s less than the school’s overall 96 percent retention rate across all grades, but is a significant uptick for the middle-to-high transition. Last fall the school expanded its ninth grade to two class sections for the first time.
“For any private school over the years, that’s been a bit of a nut to crack, keeping them from eighth through 12th to finish the work,” said Cook.
“In the high school, that’s where you do begin to see the results of the groundwork that you’ve laid in Grammar and Logic. Every private school kind of fights that battle and Sandhills is no different.”
The school has focused more on getting families invested in the entire classical “trivium.” Starting with Grammar in K-5, then moving to Logic in 6-8 and Rhetoric in the high school grades, what students are taught at each level — and what is expected of them — is tailored to students’ respective stages of mental and emotional development.
The new arts and athletics center, though, is a visible pledge to offering the kind of well-rounded experience that many families seek in high school.
“It’s an encouragement to everybody just seeing the same faces back every year and watching God add new like-minded families to the community,” Liechty said.
Cook said that the school’s intent is for the new gym and performing arts spaces, like the school’s existing athletic fields, to serve the broader Moore County community in addition to showcasing Sandhills Classical Christian’s students.
The school itself was not so long ago in the position of competing for the use of too few available playing fields, gyms and auditoriums, and set out for its campus to help alleviate that burden for other organizations. Since the playing fields opened in 2021, AC Sandhills has used them on weekends and during summers for soccer and lacrosse.
“One aspect of being able to be a flourishing presence in the community — we don’t want to be just our little bubble — is that people can say we’re glad that Sandhlls is here and we’re a better community because Sandhills is here,” said Cook.
(1) comment
This school is growing due to its affordability and lack of far-left CRT, DEI, sexual perversion, government control, and discipline problems. Surprise - that’s exactly what most parents in Moore County want. Education freedom. And it provides superior job opportunities for the best Christian educators. Praise God.
