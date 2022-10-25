Construction for the new Aberdeen library is underway. Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the town is working with a UNC student who has a degree in architecture and is pursuing a master’s in library science — a perfect combination for this project.
The library is located in what used to be the wholesale grocery building. The town has invested around $200,000 for renovations and is working with Friends of the Library. Future steps include:
* removing most of the interior walls,
* securing and fixing-up the current windows,
* repairing the basement and supports,
* checking on the integrity of the roof, and
* repointing the outer brick.
Also on Monday:
* The town board heard from Todd McAulliffe, a planning consultant, on the vision, goals and purpose of updating the decade-old bike and pedestrian plans.
Mayor Robbie Farrell said it is a vision of Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines to one day connect their bike and pedestrian systems.
* Farrell declared October as Scottish Heritage month for Aberdeen.
* The board approved a text amendment to create a nonconforming density standard for multi-family developments to build back to current densities in the case of a disaster.
* The board denied another amendment requesting to increase the number of allowed temporary construction dwellings from one to two on parcels of 10 acres or more.
* Downtown Planner Lisa Brosnan shared that Christmas lights will adorn 58 buildings this year.
