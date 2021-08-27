Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a resident of Pinebluff, was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Thursday, Army officials confirmed Saturday.

He was a Special Forces soldier assigned to Fort Bragg and served in the 9th Psychological Operations Battalion, according to 1st Special Forces Command.

The family of 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss confirmed his identity with news outlets in his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday.
 
According to Moore County tax records, Knauss and his wife, Alena, purchased a home in Pinebluff in 2019.

Alena Knauss is a stylist at the MOD Shop, on Broad Street in Southern Pines. On Saturday morning, the business announced that they have started a gift card collection for her and for the couple's family. 

"We don't really know what to do," said Michelle Jordan, owner of the MOD Shop, "but every one of her clients and friends is asking what they can do to help. We thought that collecting gift cards that can help with gas, food, and travel expenses would be good place to start." 

Knauss is being reported as the sole Army soldier killed In Thursday’s bombing. Family members said that he enlisted in the Army immediately after graduating from high school in 2016. Knauss had recently completed psychological operations training and hoped to be stationed in Washington, D.C. 

Ryan Knauss photo

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, photo courtesy of Knauss family

On Friday, Rep. Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee, tweeted that Knauss “gave his life outside Hamid Karzai International Airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

“We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at HKIA yesterday. The family has been notified. They are continually in our thoughts and have our full care, support, and assistance during this difficult time,” the 1st Special Forces command announced on Twitter. “Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over.”

The soldier, eleven Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman were killed Thursday and 18 other U.S. service members were injured in an attack near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the Pentagon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days