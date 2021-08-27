Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a resident of Pinebluff, was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Thursday, Army officials confirmed Saturday.
He was a Special Forces soldier assigned to Fort Bragg and served in the 9th Psychological Operations Battalion, according to 1st Special Forces Command.
Alena Knauss is a stylist at the MOD Shop, on Broad Street in Southern Pines. On Saturday morning, the business announced that they have started a gift card collection for her and for the couple's family.
"We don't really know what to do," said Michelle Jordan, owner of the MOD Shop, "but every one of her clients and friends is asking what they can do to help. We thought that collecting gift cards that can help with gas, food, and travel expenses would be good place to start."
Knauss is being reported as the sole Army soldier killed In Thursday’s bombing. Family members said that he enlisted in the Army immediately after graduating from high school in 2016. Knauss had recently completed psychological operations training and hoped to be stationed in Washington, D.C.
On Friday, Rep. Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee, tweeted that Knauss “gave his life outside Hamid Karzai International Airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
“We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at HKIA yesterday. The family has been notified. They are continually in our thoughts and have our full care, support, and assistance during this difficult time,” the 1st Special Forces command announced on Twitter. “Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over.”
The soldier, eleven Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman were killed Thursday and 18 other U.S. service members were injured in an attack near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the Pentagon.
