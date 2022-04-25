Take a journey into the Jungle of Nool and the invisible world of the Whos with UP Stage’s presentation of “Seussical The Musical.” As the name implies, you’ll meet plenty of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters along the way.
“It is a really fun show,” said Alexandra Scott, who serves as director and choreographer for the show. “There is a lot of energy in the show but it also has some beautiful, quieter moments.”
The Cat in the Hat (played by Kaitlyn Tracy) narrates the story of Horton (played by Caleb Free), an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo (played by Priscilla McCray). The story, by Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, follows Horton who faces a double challenge: he must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers while also guarding an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird (played by Julia Armitage). Horton’s pal, Gertrude McFuzz (played by Audrey Niu) never loses faith in him and, ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community emerge triumphant.
“There is a bit of a love story in the end that is really sweet. (Jojo) is learning is that it is okay to be outside the box and to follow your dreams,” Scott said.
Scott, a first year teacher, graduated at the top of her class last May from UNC Greensboro with a bachelor’s degree in theater education. She described her UP Stage predecessor, longtime educator Judy Osbourne, as a great mentor and friend.
“Judy and her husband, Wayne, have allowed me to grow and spread my wings. I’m really thankful to them,” said Scott. “I am also very proud of the work we’ve done this year. I’ve met so many new students and, especially after the pandemic, I see students who are craving something they can connect to and enjoy. I feel like I’ve given them that space.”
The musical was originally scheduled much earlier this spring, but the performances were delayed by an uptick in COVID numbers in February. Scott said the timing, ultimately, was “a bit of blessing.”
“I picked “Seussical” because I wanted something big we could work on everyday after school. There are a lot of ensemble numbers with the whole cast — with my background in dance, I took a dance number approach to every song. So we were able to nail down the choreography. We could fine tune everything and make it really sharp.”
The musical also had several lead roles which could be played by either gender, providing plenty of flexibility with casting.
“We have some great male and female singers,” Scott said. “Everyone has the opportunity to show themselves and have a great character moment.”
The extended rehearsal time was also put to good use by her technical theatre class students who worked on the scenery and props, which Scott said are amazing and bring Dr. Seuss’s imagery to life.
“The whole thing, it’s been a fantastic process even though it was longer,” she said.
The techical crew includes Elizabeth Shaver (music director), Kate Anderson (stage manager) and Rogue Hartness and Liv Clark (assistant stage managers).
“Kate has been amazing! She has put in hundreds of hours, including a lot of the painting for the set … And the crew has done an amazing job. There was a lot of problem solving and ideas that they had to come up with, like how do you have a circus in two minutes on stage, and also while staying on budget,” said Scott.
“We are a high school theater program so you have to stretch everything and make it work to get everything done that a musical requires.”
Additional cast members are Macy Armstrong, Keria Brock, Raine Brown, Caleb Fox, Mallory Kautz, Kenna Litzinger, Alleigh Mabe, Gabe Perry, Andrew Rouse, Ricky Turnpaugh, Fai Volitis, Meredith Whaley, Jay Wilson. Ensemble cast members are Monique Blanc, Marissa McBride, Elizbeth McCormick Mattea Pace, Priya Pace, Brikelle Paxton, Hope Wesner, Alisah Valkos,
Show dates for “Seussical The Musical” are Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m., at Union Pines High School, 1981 Union Church Road, Cameron. General admission tickets are $15, available in advance and at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.