After a nearly 30-minute private session with economic recruiters Thursday, the Robbins Board of Commissioners approved a resolution of support in open session for a yet-to-be-announced company planning on moving in.
Details on what is being called “Project Scotland” were not released, but Town Manager Clint Mack said he expects the details to become public “after the start of the new year.”
The resolution stated the company plans to buy a vacant industrial building inside the town limits that “will need repairs and renovations before it is suitable for occupancy and can accommodate” the unnamed company.
The cost to renovate the property could be covered by a Building Reuse Grant through the state Department of Commerce. The town is responsible for at least five percent of the grant request amount, the resolution reads.
In addition, the board acted on two other items before going into closed session.
Appointments were approved for the town’s planning board at a time when Mack said having a full planning board is imperative to handle rezoning and unified development ordinances.
“The main concern is I don’t want to miss any opportunities or have some administrative ‘musts’ get delayed by months because we don’t have a planning board,” Mack said. “We had been looking for about a full year now to get a full planning board. I’m excited that we had enough people to volunteer.”
Amy Owens and Penny Priest were appointed for a one-year term, Brandon Phillips and Ryan Lance Mauldin were appointed for a two-year term and Thomas Shoop was appointed to a three-year term.
An agreement to use the N.C. Local Government Debt Setoff Clearinghouse Program was also approved by commissioners to cover the gap on debt collection in the town. Mack said the collection rate for the town is 99.8 percent, but this program could keep those who walk out on an outstanding utility debt. The cost is $15 per collection.
The program also can be used for collections of citations or any other facility deposits the town administers.
Priest spoke during the public comment period to urge commissioners to continue to push for stricter enforcement of trash cans in the town.
“It is a continuing problem. I don’t know what else to do about it,” Priest said. “Other than three days (when police came and urged them to clean up the area), it has been a pigpen. I have no words to tell you how angry and frustrated I am. When I go home tonight, there’s trash in my yard. Yesterday, there was trash in my yard.
“After four and a half years, I think I’ve been very patient. My patience is wearing thin.”
A common complaint during discussion about the subject in commissioner meetings came from the Forest Heights Apartment tenants on Timber Lane, who leave their trash cans in or right beside the road every day, instead of taking the trash back to beside their building the other six days of the week, Priest and commissioners have said. Trash scatters throughout the neighborhood and the trash can impede traffic, Priest added.
Conversation on an ordinance to punish those who leave their receptacles at the road was continued Thursday. Mack said he would come back next month with a proposed ordinance, along with exploring the possibility of a dumpster on the property.
This comes after several talks in the last week with town officials and the property owner, social media posts about moving trash cans out of the road, and even town workers moving the cans.
“It would appear to me that the only other recourse we had is to write an ordinance,” Mayor Cameron Dockery said.
Commissioners said that a financial penalty could bring the most change for those common offenders.
“It would be a citation with a penalty, like a $50 fine. What is often more effective is if you levy it against the property owner,” said town attorney T.C. Morphis. “Since they are apartments, the property owner has liability for that.”
New businesses - yes. Corporate welfare - NO! “Two more NC business incentive packages fall through“ Carina Journal, 11/25/22
Kent, Robbins is competing for this business. This competition will require that incentives be included in the negotiation. Corporate development is badly needed in Moore County to provide both tax revenues and well paying jobs. Go get 'em Robbins!
John Misiaszek
