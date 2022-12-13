Organizers of a “Moore Unity Drive” held Saturday in Southern Pines’ Downtown Park raised nearly $10,000 and filled a truck with donated goods to benefit the Foodbank of Central and Eastern N.C. and the Friend to Friend nonprofit for victims of domestic abuse.
Circle of Love, a group composed of LGBTQ+ residents and allies, partnered with Sandhills Pride to host the event Saturday afternoon, inviting the community to give and be together following the power substation attacks that left much of Moore County in the dark for multiple days.
John Zopatti, one of the organizers, said they wanted to find a way to help the community after the events of last week. While out driving, he saw a Mister Rogers bumper sticker that read, “We are all neighbors,” and thought it was a great message for the unity drive.
Jules Latham, another Circle of Love organizer, said the Foodbank and Friend to Friend took big hits because of the power outage, and organizers wanted to help them because they serve some of the most vulnerable parts of the community.
“Neighbors need to look after neighbors,” Latham said.
Fellow organizer Michael Edwards shared the unease he felt following the power outage, which happened during the controversial Downtown Divas drag show at the Sunrise Theatre on Dec. 3. The event was held as a fundraiser for Sandhills Pride.
“As a gay man here, I have felt very unsettled over the last week,” Edwards said. “Because even though we don't know what happened or who is the root of it, the LGBTQ+ community has been implicated in this event and that's troubling.”
Naomi Dix, headliner, producer and host of the drag show, attended the drive Saturday to support the community.
“There were victims because of this outage, but it wasn't a time for us to stay silent; it was time for us to really just show up for each other, and that's exactly what Southern Pines and Moore County did,” Dix said. “It does not matter how we identify or what we identify as, if we need to show up for each other to help one another, we will.”
After the power went out Saturday night, Dix led the crowd in song, phone flashlights lighting the theater, and let everyone know they were safe inside.
Andrew Stetson, with the Circle of Love event, said the motto of that night was “the show will go on — not the show must go on.”
Nikki Bowman and Jessica Rowan, of Realty World Properties of the Pines, sponsored the drag show’s counter-protest and attended the unity drive.
“It’s love. It’s community,” Bowman said.
“I think the power outage and whoever did that doesn’t reflect Moore County; this reflects Moore County,” Rowan said.
Ethan Floyd, a Circle of Love organizer, wore a neon pink shirt featuring an outline of N.C. and Moore County marked with a heart. Below it read, “Hate has no place in MoCo.”
“If anything, (the outage) made the community stronger,” he said.
Stetson shared that Pastor Phil Hardy from the Congregational Church of Pinehurst reached out to them immediately to offer support and praise for Circle of Love and the community.
“The show of love that came together in Moore County is absolutely astounding,” Suzann Beddingfield, an organizer from the drag show counter-protest, said. “This is astounding. You see people from all walks of life, and everyone is so kind and loving, which is what this town is about.”
Latham said later in a news release that the Saturday event in the park drew upward of 200 people. Lowes Foods, The Fresh Market and Starbucks donated food and drinks. Sandhills Pride collected money donations for the Foodbank and Friend to Friend.
Circle of Love is still collecting donations. Monetary donations to benefit the FoodBank and Friend to Friend may be made through the Sandhills Pride website or directly to the FoodBank or Friend to Friend. Non-perishable goods, hygiene supplies and cleaning supplies can be dropped off at Manifest Boutique on Broad Street for the next week.
“We all live here together, and we are all in this together, and we all went through this together, and we are all going to come out of it together,” Latham said.
