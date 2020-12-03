A limited number of raffle tickets are available for a fundraiser announced this week by the United Way of Moore County in partnership with Pinehurst Resort.
The prize package includes a three-day, two-night stay for two with breakfast and dinner daily at Pinehurst Resort, plus one round of golf per day including a round on the Donald Ross masterpiece course, No. 2.
Tickets are $100 each and only 100 raffle tickets will be sold. To purchase, visit TicketMeSandhills.com online.
“We are certainly grateful to have a community partner like Pinehurst,” said Linda Pearson, United Way’s executive director. “They do something for us every year and we appreciate all they do for the United Way.”
Fundraising has been particularly challenging for nonprofit organizations because of social gathering restrictions as a result of the pandemic.
Pearson said the United Way Board has been looking for innovative fundraising ideas to replace their Cornerstone Banquet event.
“We held a virtual kickoff to our annual campaign but this raffle is the only fundraiser we’ve had this year. We are having to improvise as are other nonprofits,” said Pearson. “But the dollars are coming in so we stay hopeful. We will give all that the community gives us to give.”
The United Way of Moore County’s works to impact the quality of life in our community through assisting local nonprofits who focus on education, financial stability, and health. These community partners include American Red Cross, The Arc of Moore County, Bethesda, Inc., Bethany House, Boy Scouts, Friend to Friend, Meals on Wheels, Moore Buddies Mentoring, Moore County 4-H, Moore County Literacy Council, Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Sandhills Student Assistance Program, and the Sandhills Moore Coalition for Human Care.
The United Way of Moore County also provides 2-1-1, a telephone hotline information and referral service to connect local people to services in Moore County.
When the pandemic first struck, the United Way of Moore was the first local organization to coordinate a Covid-relief fund. One-hundred percent of all donations to this fund go directly to assist local families impacted by the coronavirus.
To learn more or donate to the United Way, text-to-give at (910) 915-8275; or give online at www. unitedwaymoore.com to make a donation.
