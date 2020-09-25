Firsthealth of the Carolinas’s Wes Cowell will lead the United Way of Moore County’s (UW) board of directors through a challenging year as the organization shifts its fundraising efforts primarily online.
This is the ninth year in a row that Cowell, FirstHealth Moore Regional’s pharmacy director, has led the United Way’s annual campaign. He has served on the board since 2018.
Cowell said he supports the UW because he knows how the nonprofit helps partnering local agencies improve the lives of the most vulnerable members of our community.
“The health pandemic will probably limit us to a point; so knowing that, strategies this year include strong efforts to help the public, those who may donate and those who are served by United Way agencies to understand just how United Way helps in the community.”
The 2020 UW campaign, “Together - We Are The Difference,” celebrates the generosity of local donors and the work of local volunteers, each dedicated to making a collective impact bigger than themselves — one that’s needed more this year than ever before.
The campaign strategies will rely a great deal on social media.
“We are looking at doing a lot with digital engagement because we are limited with face-to-face activities and events,” said Linda Pearson, UW executive director. “We don’t know right now whether we will be able to hold our Cornerstone Award banquet. We are also not able to go into the workplaces to present the United Way story. The coronavirus has changed the game.”
Here in Moore County, UW serves 13 nonprofit agencies and 15 programs, including the Coalition, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, the Arc of Moore County, Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Boy Scouts of America and Moore County 4-H Youth Development, along with other nonprofits with education, financial stability and health programs.
Every dollar given to the UW helps to support these community partners, as well as agencies and charities outside of its partner base chosen by donors. The United Way also works to alleviate stress on emergency systems across the state through ‘2-1-1,’ a 24/7 health and human service hotline that connects people to the different types of assistance that are available in their communities.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.unitedwaymoore.com, and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/UWayMooreNC and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UWayMoore/.
The United Way of Moore County is located at 780 NW Broad Street, Suite 110 in Southern Pines. Please call (910) 692-2413 to schedule an appointment if you need to visit the office.
(1) comment
Christians note that many United Way organizations caved to pressure from the radical homosexuals of GLAAD to pull funding for Boy Scouts, back when they still had a moral basis. The scouts then caved to the radical left as a result and are now bankrupt. The new Christian Trail Life is a great, moral option for boys and their parents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.