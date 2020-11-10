United Way logo

The United Way of Moore County wishes to continue attracting the highest quality service providers as potential grant recipients in striving to ensure the most effective and necessary pool of programs and services for our community.

United Way’s goals are to identify and prioritize the community’s most critical human needs in consultation with our community partners; to focus United Way financial resources, through a citizen’s volunteer review process, to maximize the meeting of those needs; to focus the time and talents of our members, volunteers and community resources on those needs; and to measure results consistently and to communicate them on a regular basis.

In order to be considered for funding, organizations interested in applying for United Way of Moore County grants must submit a letter of intent to be received by United Way of Moore County on or before December 15, 2020. Upon receipt of this letter of intent the organization will receive notice of a mandatory meeting to receive the following:

Application for Funding & Checklist

Required Documentation Listing

Timetable for the United Way Review & Allocation Process

Presentation Format

Participation Agreement

Completed applications must be returned to the United Way office no later than 3:00 p.m. on February 19, 2021. Absolutely no applications will be accepted after that time.

The annual review and allocation process will take place March 22 - April 23, 2021. The process may include a site visit for the purpose of reviewing day-to-day operations. All organizations will be notified of the outcome no later than June 1, 2021.

Letters of intent to apply must be received by the United Way at P.O. Box 207, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or may be delivered to the United Way at 780 NW Broad Street, Suite 110 in Southern Pines on or before December 15, 2020. All questions should be directed to the United Way at 692-2413.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days