The United Way of Moore County wishes to continue attracting the highest quality service providers as potential grant recipients in striving to ensure the most effective and necessary pool of programs and services for our community.
United Way’s goals are to identify and prioritize the community’s most critical human needs in consultation with our community partners; to focus United Way financial resources, through a citizen’s volunteer review process, to maximize the meeting of those needs; to focus the time and talents of our members, volunteers and community resources on those needs; and to measure results consistently and to communicate them on a regular basis.
In order to be considered for funding, organizations interested in applying for United Way of Moore County grants must submit a letter of intent to be received by United Way of Moore County on or before December 15, 2020. Upon receipt of this letter of intent the organization will receive notice of a mandatory meeting to receive the following:
Application for Funding & Checklist
Required Documentation Listing
Timetable for the United Way Review & Allocation Process
Presentation Format
Participation Agreement
Completed applications must be returned to the United Way office no later than 3:00 p.m. on February 19, 2021. Absolutely no applications will be accepted after that time.
The annual review and allocation process will take place March 22 - April 23, 2021. The process may include a site visit for the purpose of reviewing day-to-day operations. All organizations will be notified of the outcome no later than June 1, 2021.
Letters of intent to apply must be received by the United Way at P.O. Box 207, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or may be delivered to the United Way at 780 NW Broad Street, Suite 110 in Southern Pines on or before December 15, 2020. All questions should be directed to the United Way at 692-2413.
