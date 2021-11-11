UnitedWay_1

From collecting donations of clothing and supplies to preparing and delivering meals and expanding opportunities for children, donations to United Way of Moore County support the work of a wide network of local nonprofits.

Each year, the United Way of Moore County reaches out to service providers as potential grant recipients to ensure the most effective pool of programs and services for the community.

The organization is now beginning the process of considering partners.

The organization’s goals are to identify and prioritize the community’s most critical human needs in consultation with our community partners.

United Way officials use a citizen’s volunteer review process to work on meeting those needs.

In order to be considered for funding, interested organizations applying for United Way of Moore County grants must be 501(c)(3) certified and submit a letter of intent to apply on or before Dec. 16, 2021.

Letters of intent may be sent by mail to United Way, P.O. Box 207, Southern Pines, NC 283877 or delivered to the United Way office at 780 NW Broad St., Suite 110 in Southern Pines.

The organization will then receive notice of a mandatory meeting to get the following:

  • application for funding and checklist;
  • required documentation listing;
  • timetable for the United Way review and allocation process;
  • a presentation format; and
  • participation agreement.

Completed applications must be returned to the United Way office no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022. No applications will be accepted after that time. Applicants must ensure the application is complete, including all other required documents.

The annual review and allocations process will take place between March 21 and April 25. This process will include a site visit for the purpose of reviewing day-to-day operations. All organizations will be notified of the outcome no later than June 1.

Any questions should be directed to the United Way at (910) 692-2413.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days