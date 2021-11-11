Each year, the United Way of Moore County reaches out to service providers as potential grant recipients to ensure the most effective pool of programs and services for the community.
The organization is now beginning the process of considering partners.
The organization’s goals are to identify and prioritize the community’s most critical human needs in consultation with our community partners.
United Way officials use a citizen’s volunteer review process to work on meeting those needs.
In order to be considered for funding, interested organizations applying for United Way of Moore County grants must be 501(c)(3) certified and submit a letter of intent to apply on or before Dec. 16, 2021.
Letters of intent may be sent by mail to United Way, P.O. Box 207, Southern Pines, NC 283877 or delivered to the United Way office at 780 NW Broad St., Suite 110 in Southern Pines.
The organization will then receive notice of a mandatory meeting to get the following:
- application for funding and checklist;
- required documentation listing;
- timetable for the United Way review and allocation process;
- a presentation format; and
- participation agreement.
Completed applications must be returned to the United Way office no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022. No applications will be accepted after that time. Applicants must ensure the application is complete, including all other required documents.
The annual review and allocations process will take place between March 21 and April 25. This process will include a site visit for the purpose of reviewing day-to-day operations. All organizations will be notified of the outcome no later than June 1.
Any questions should be directed to the United Way at (910) 692-2413.
