Sandhills Community College continues to pioneer ways to help students achieve career training and educational goals. Many students need afternoon and evening assistance with their children when they need to take classes or are required to study, use computer labs or participate in group projects.
For parents, guardians, or caretakers of elementary school children, two Boys and Girls Club programs are now being housed on the Sandhills campus.
Curriculum and Continuing Education students can avail themselves of these programs. The college is the first in the state to have such a partnership.
The after-school Boys and Girls Club program is from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Children in kindergarten to fifth grade can attend anytime during these hours, and they will receive homework assistance and dinner if desired.
For students attending McDeeds Creek and Sandhills Farm Life Elementary schools, those children can take a bus to the college. If there is a demand, the Boys and Girls Club will consider adding additional routes. The cost of the programs is only $40 per child per year. For information or to enroll, contact Edith Ann Jackson at ejackson@sandhillsbgc.org for a registration form.
A free drop-in program runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and is also for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Homework assistance and dinner may be provided if desired. Parents must register their children each week through the Boys and Girls Club website; sandhillsbgc.org/clubevents and select SCC Evenings 6-9 Drop-In).
The 8-Week Session of curriculum classes begins on Oct. 12. Many classes are online, and a good number are in the traditional classroom format.
With the addition of the Boys and Girls Club programs, more afternoon and evening classes have been scheduled. Go to sandhills.edu/eight for all information.
Afternoon 8-Week curriculum classes, hybrid and traditional, include automotive, communications, English, history, mathematics, therapeutic massage, and sociology.
Evening 8-Week curriculum classes, hybrid and traditional, include those in business, English, music, and medical office.
Current and soon-to-begin Continuing Education evening courses whose students can utilize the Drop-In Club include High School Equivalency, English Language Acquisition, Basic and CNC Machining, Electrical, FAA Remote Drone Pilot, Drone Video and Photography, Notary Public, Real Estate Pre-Licensing, Construction Project Management, Welding, Ceramic Designs,Quilting, Line Dancing, Yoga, Film, French, ServSafe, all culinary classes, Central Sterile Processing, EKG Technician, Medical Administrative Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Microsoft Office Overview, Quickbooks for Beginners, and CompTIA Security+.
