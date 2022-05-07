rincon

A photo of Rincon from his GoFundMe page.

Giovanni Rincon, an 18-year-old male, died in a traffic accident Friday afternoon near Carthage. Rincon was a senior at Union Pines High School; he was just a month from graduating when lost his life.

The collision happened at 3:14 p.m. on Union Church Road, about one-tenth of a mile from Smith Hill Road, N.C. State Highway Patrol said. Rincon, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, was attempting to do a U-turn in the roadway when he came into the path of a Ford F-350 pulling an enclosed trailer.

Speed was not a factor in the collision. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. The driver and two passengers of the F-350 retained minor injuries, State Highway Patrol said. There were no charges pertaining to the accident. However, the driver of the F-350 was charged with driving while having a revoked license.

State Highway Patrol, the Cypress Point Fire Department and Moore County’s Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

A talented student athlete, Rincon competed on the cross country and track and field teams. Most recently, he won the 800-meter race at the conference championship meet last weekend.

“Giovanni enjoyed running and being outdoors,” Erin Locklear, who organized a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses, wrote on the fundraising page. “He was a hard working young man. He loved his family very much. He had a whole life of opportunities ahead of him. Every time you seen him he was laughing and making jokes.”

The GoFundMe is available at https://gofund.me/7826167c

