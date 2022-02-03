Emily Muse, of Carthage, was crowned Miss Moore County on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Miss Moore County - Miss Sandhills Scholarship Organization’s pageant held at Owens Auditorium, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Muse, a 2017 graduate of Union Pines High School, performed a jazz rendition of “They Just Keep Moving the Line,” from the Broadway musical, Smash. Her social impact initiative is Mind Your Media. A recent graduate of Appalachian State University (ASU), she works as a recruiting assistant for the ASU Football program. In addition to winning her title, Muse was also recognized with the Congeniality award and the Community Service award for the Miss division level.
She previously held the titles of Miss Greater Sandhills and Miss Cleveland which, like Miss Moore County, are preliminary competitions leading to the Miss North Carolina program as part of the Miss America Organization.
First runner-up for Miss Moore County was Bryana Carrington, who is a former Miss Sandhills title holder.
Julia Deserio, of Shelby, was crowned Miss Sandhills also on Saturday, Jan. 29. She performed an operatic rendition of “Memory,” from the Broadway musical, Cats. Her social impact initiative is Art: The Highest Form of Hope. A graduate of Gardner Webb University with a bachelor’s degree in music education, she is a music teacher at Crest Middle School in Shelby. Deserio was also recognized with Talent award for the Miss division.
First runner-up for Miss Sandhills was Riley Pingree.
Colleen McDermott, of Apex, was crowned Miss Moore County Outstanding Teen. A freshman at Cardinal Gibbons High School, in Raleigh, she performed an Irish tap dance. Cylee Fogleman, of Hillsborough, was crowned Miss Sandhills Outstanding Teen. She is a homeschooled junior and performed a jazz dance.
First runner-up in the Outstanding Teen division was Brilyn Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.