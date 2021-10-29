On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series will host Dr. Robin Cummings, chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP), with a talk entitled, “From Cardiac Surgery to Chancellor: Finding your Why.”
Cummings practiced cardiothoracic surgery at the Pinehurst Surgical Clinic and Moore Regional Hospital, where he chaired the division of cardiothoracic surgery and section of cardiovascular and general surgery. After retiring from surgery, he remained active in the work of the hospital, serving on the Moore Regional Hospital Board of Trustees and chairing the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Foundation.
Cummings subsequently served as medical director and executive director of Community Care of the Sandhills, a regional healthcare organization that case-managed 75,000 Medicaid patients across seven counties and coordinated services provided by more than 100 primary-care practices.
In March 2013, Cummings joined the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as director of the NC Office of Rural Health and Community Care. Six months later, he was named Deputy Secretary for Health Services and Acting State Health Director.
In February 2014, he was given additional responsibility for the Division of Medical Assistance, overseeing Medicaid delivery for more than 1.8 million low-income parents, children, seniors and people with disabilities who cannot afford health care.
Since becoming UNCP’s sixth chancellor in 2015, the university has increased access to a high-quality education through the NC Promise Tuition Plan, expanded academic opportunities through institutional partnerships, enhanced the university’s role in regional economic development and set records for philanthropic giving.
Cummings’ speech will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
All Ruth Pauley Lecture Series events are free and open to the public. For more information about the series and the current season, visit www.ruthpauley.org.
