Trualta and UNC Mens Basketball

UNC Men's Basketball Players to support family caregivers in North Carolina with a special Instagram series in honor of Linda “Mama” Woods, former executive assistant to Tar Heel head coaches Dean Smith and Bill Guthridge. Photo Credit: Maggie Hobson

 

Friends of the Program, the group licensing program fo the University of North Carolina’s men’s basketball players is launching a marketing campaign, “Point to the Passer,” with Trualta, in support of North Carolina’s caregivers, on Monday, March 7.

The special Instagram series will connect caregivers with free help to learn the best ways to keep their loved ones safe and well at home, and honor the life of Linda "Mama" Woods, former executive assistant to Tar Heel head coaches Dean Smith and Bill Guthridge.

Trualta is a skills-based learning platform for family caregivers. Its clinically validated eLearning program for family caregivers is available for free on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Caregiver Portal, and North Carolinians can self-register at any time starting Monday, March 7, at nc-caregivers.com/basketball.

Ms. Woods, who assisted the UNC's men's basketball program, its coaches, and student-athletes for 38 years, recently passed away from an ongoing care journey. She embodied the Tar Heel's commitment to selflessness and caring for others, which is why at UNC, pointing to a player who made a pass that leads to a basket is celebrated. These core values are the driving force behind Trualtas' mission to empower caregivers, who are often overlooked despite being the backbone of America's health system.

Approximately 1 in 4 adults in North Carolina provide regular care or support to an older adult with a long-term illness or disability, meaning there are between 1.4-1.7 million unpaid family caregivers in the state. Caregivers enter the role with little to no warning —or training — despite doing what is often hands-on healthcare work. With Trualta, they are able to access valuable content in under 5 minutes. There is expert-led, skills-based content for anyone who finds themselves supporting a loved one (ex: caring for an older grandparent, a parent with Alzheimer's or dementia, or even a sibling, friend or neighbor with intellectual developmental disabilities).

Now in 26 states, Trualta is clinically proven to reduce distress and can be accessed 24/7 on any device.

