Mike Davis, the current CEO of the United States Golf Association, will leave the organization by the end of 2021 to “pursue a lifelong passion for golf course design and construction,” the USGA announced Tuesday.
Until his departure, Davis will continue to focus on advancing the commitment to create Golf House Pinehurst, a second USGA headquarters which was announced earlier this month. Plans call for the USGA to shift its research and testing center for golf equipment from its primary headquarters. In addition, a combined museum and visitor center will be housed in the new facilities in Pinehurst, along with offices for the USGA’s Foundation and the organization’s turfgrass agronomy and management section.
The USGA has also named Pinehurst No. 2 as the first anchor site for future U.S. Open championships. The masterpiece course designed by Donald Ross has been selected to host the organization’s preeminent men’s championships events in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
“In a lot of ways, this is groundbreaking,” Davis said at a Sept. 9 press conference at Pinehurst Country Club, “and we couldn’t be more excited.”
In the next step of his professional journey, Davis, 55, will team with accomplished golf course designer Tom Fazio II in a new business venture, where together they have formed Fazio & Davis Golf Design.
Davis, who joined the USGA in 1990, became the Association’s seventh executive director in 2011 and its first Chief Executive Officer in 2016. In the CEO role, Davis is responsible for managing all aspects of the association’s day-to-day operations, including its core functions, essential programs and human and financial resources. He serves as a member of several golf-related boards, including the International Golf Federation, World Golf Foundation, World Golf Hall of Fame and Official World Golf Rankings.
“Leading the USGA has been such an honor, and I’m grateful for the many wonderful years I have had with this great organization,” said Davis. “While I am excited for my next chapter, my work here is not done, and I look forward to furthering our mission to better the game over the next 15 months.”
"Mike has been a transformational leader in golf and his actions to move the USGA forward have been numerous and decisive," said USGA President Stu Francis. "These accomplishments include leading global rules modernization, the new World Handicap System, the ongoing Distance Insights project and the creation of the new USGA Foundation. In addition, Mike’s vision helped create four new USGA championships, while at the same time ensuring a renowned lineup of golf courses for all of the USGA’s championships. He has also been a strong advocate for the selection of public golf courses as U.S. Open sites.”
“During his tenure as CEO, Mike has assembled a strong, experienced leadership team, and worked collaboratively with our board to modernize and streamline the internal governance structures of the USGA, which created the space for the management team to lead the way and the Executive Committee to function primarily as a strategic board.”
The USGA Executive Committee will soon initiate a search for the next CEO, with the goal of having a candidate in place prior to the 2021 U.S. Open in June. Davis will support the onboarding of the new CEO over the subsequent months with the intent of formally departing the organization by the end of 2021.
