Less than half of Americans polled who lost their job during the pandemic and remain unemployed say they are actively and consistently looking for work. One in five reported that they are not looking for work at all, according to a new poll released this week by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
There are 10.4 million unfilled jobs and 7.6 million unemployed Americans, many of whom lost jobs amid the pandemic and have not returned to work.
This poll of 529 Americans who became unemployed during the pandemic and have not returned to full-time employment was taken November 2-9, 2021. The poll was conducted in partnership with the Sports & Leisure Research Group.
Here are some top findings from the poll:
More than half (53 percent) of Americans who became unemployed during the pandemic say they are only somewhat active, or not very active at all, in looking for work.
Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) don’t expect to be back working before the new year, and 8 percent say they never plan to return to work.
More than one in ten (13 percent) have left multiple jobs during the pandemic.
Among those currently unemployed who have held multiple jobs since April 2020, 57 percent held their most recent position for three months or less.
Almost half said they have been using pandemic incentives or stimulus payments, or tapping into savings and investments, to get by.
A third (32 percent) want and expect to switch industries.
A hiring bonus of $1,000 remains the top incentive most apt to bring unemployed workers back.
In addition to a hiring bonus, in this poll other new choices were added for flexible work hours and a positive work environment, among others. The results show that flexibility and the ability to work from home are also hugely attractive to many unemployed Americans.
