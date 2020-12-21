Preliminary plans for the proposed Magnolia Hill development in Carthage.

Plans for a development that would house apartments, a convenience store and a self-storage facility will go before the Carthage Board of Commissioners in January.

Developer James O’Malley is seeking a conditional zoning amendment for the project, which he hopes to build on an 80-acre site near N.C. 22 and McCaskill Road. The commissioners voted Monday to hold a public hearing for his request during their next scheduled meeting on Jan. 19.

O’Malley said the 216 apartments, which range from single-bedroom to three-bedroom units, would be similar to those available at Tyler’s Ridge, another development he spearheaded off N.C. 22.

“This is virtually the same size project and it’s exactly the same number of each kind of unit being proposed,” O’Malley said. “The buildings themselves will have the same footprint, but I’ll be changing the exterior so it doesn’t look like the same project.”

In addition to apartment homes, the development would include a convenience store with eight fuel pumps and a self-storage facility with drive-thru access for renters. The storage facility would be completely enclosed, according to O’Malley.

“It won’t have any outside self-storage units whatsoever,” he said. “It’s going to be 100-percent climate control-type units.”

Members of the Carthage Planning Board are expected to review plans for the development in the coming weeks. The board will issue a recommendation ahead of the commissioners’ next meeting.

