Two Robbins residents were arrested in connection with the larceny of property from a Seven Lakes business in late August, and face multiple drug charges as well.
Dillon Stout, 27, and Heather Moore, 36, both of Pine Grove Church Road in Robbins were arrested on Friday. Stout was placed under a $110,000 bond, and Moore under a $100,000 bond.
A trailer and equipment totaling $10,000 was stolen from Mulligan Property Services located in the Seven Lakes business district on Aug. 29.
Lieutenant Eric Galloway with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation is still ongoing.
Stout faces felony charges for larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, and a subsequent search executed by the sheriff’s office resulted in nine other drug charges.
Both face three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and
deliver controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore was charged with one count of felony possession of stolen goods.
Both are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Nov. 19.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
