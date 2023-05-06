Pinehurst’s Village Council is preparing to adopt a set of strict building design standards for two key areas where longstanding development moratoriums are expiring.
Public hearings on what are called “form-based codes” for Pinehurst South and Village Place are set for the council’s Tuesday meeting. Both sections of the village are considered to be poised for redevelopment over the next few decades, and Pinehurst’s leaders hope to place tight controls on what goes there and what it looks like.
The council adopted small area plans for both areas last year. Those plans were designed to guide how new streets, residential and commercial buildings fill out Pinehurst South and Village Place.
Pinehurst South is the 300-acre commercial area surrounding N.C. 5 between Monticello Drive and south through part of the Jackson Hamlet community. The 100 acres along the Rattlesnake Trail corridor down to Community Drive, just north of the village’s historic downtown, is known as Village Place.
Late last month, council members made a final set of revisions to proposed form-based codes that go even further than conventional zoning regulations toward specifying the nature of development in both areas. The codes set strict criteria for everything down to architectural, streetscape and landscape design.
Broadly, the plans envision Village Place as a modern extension of downtown while Pinehurst South would be more suburban. Alex Cameron, Pinehurst’s planning and inspections director, offered the Walker Station neighborhood on Midland Road as a model for what residential development under the form-based codes might look and feel like.
“We need to create something in both places that looks ‘Pinehurst.’ 21st century Pinehurst, but reflecting where we’ve come from,” said Mayor John Strickland. “However the Walker Station model works its way out, I think it’s an attractive place with open space and whatnot. We need to try to recreate that.”
Aside from the existing Greens at Arboretum apartments, standalone residential development in Village Place would only be allowed on what’s known as the Traditions site — 3.9 acres across from the Village Arboretum once intended as a townhome development — and in a small block on Broad Branch Road behind the police department.
For the rest of Village Place, the plans set out generally office, retail and mixed-use development that may incorporate high-density residential uses.
In Pinehurst South, the plans would allow for primarily mixed-use, office and retail development lining both sides of N.C. 5. Hotels would be permitted immediately adjacent to the highway south of Blake Boulevard along an envisioned extension of Page Street down to Olivia Lane.
Commercial development fills out the plans east of N.C. 5, while much of the area west of the highway would be limited to residential development.
Building heights of up to three stories would be allowed in the area of Power Plant Road in Village Place, and south of Blake Boulevard in Pinehurst South. Elsewhere, buildings would be capped at two stories.
The plans also set out building and lot dimensions for commercial, mixed-use and several classes of residential lots. All but the largest “villa” residential lots would have to be designed with vehicular access, parking and garages at the rear of the structure. Those standards are uniform between both areas.
Last week, council members spent much of their review discussing hard caps on the number of single-family residential units per acre in each area. Ultimately they settled on 10 per acre for VIllage Place, or 12 for townhomes, and seven per acre in Pinehurst South, or 10 townhomes. If approved, those limits will be written into the Pinehurst Development Ordinance.
Councilmember Jane Hogeman expressed concerns about the potential density of the eventual development — especially in Pinehurst South, which will serve as a gateway to the village from Aberdeen. She pointed out that with the proposed lot dimensions, single-family attached development could have upwards of 20 units per acre.
“The other angle of it is that so many of these blocks permit mixed-use, and mixed-use I think is supposed to have a residential on the second floor,” she said during the council’s discussion earlier in April. “So then we’ve got more residential downtown, and I’m concerned about that degree of density.”
The rest of council agreed with her suggestion that Pinehurst require a minimum of 15 percent of the site for any proposed residential development be set aside as open space.
Once plans are adopted, all development in Pinehurst South and Village Place will be vetted by the Village Council through a conditional rezoning process similar to what was placed on Walker Station back in 2014.
“That’s how you get the ‘Pinehursty’ look, if you will, and that’s what you’ll be able to hopefully do with the negotiation through the conditional zoning request,” Cameron said.
“With these adopted as plans you’ll have materials examples, architectural design examples. Think of it almost working similar but not quite, process and procedurally, to how the historic district design standards work.”
Developers could also present plans at a higher density through that process, Cameron said. He also pointed out that it’s unlikely either area will be developed block-by-block as laid out in the proposed regulating plan.
Councilmember Lydia Boesch acknowledged that while also praising the codes’ approach to allowing for various types of housing.
“I don’t know what the right number is, but when we’ve got the public telling us for … four years that they want different housing types to me that’s a solid basis for planning for different residential types,” she said.
“I’m just looking at the public’s need for different housing opportunities, and we have two different places that we can put it. Just because we put it in our plans doesn’t mean that’s necessarily going to happen, it’s just responding to what the public has said that it wants.”
Once adopted, the form-based codes will be put into effect through the village’s development ordinances and zoning regulations. Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board has already recommended a set of PDO amendments based on the proposed development guidelines.
That recommendation includes special allowances for the eastern part of the Jackson Hamlet community. The predominantly African-American neighborhood is in Pinehurst’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, and Arnette Street and Olivia Lane fall within the boundaries of Pinehurst South.
Jackson Hamlet residents spoke out when the planning board first went to consider amending the village’s ordinances last month.
The new ordinances won’t force changes in any of affected areas, but the homes east of N.C. 5 — most of which are prefabricated — would have been considered legally nonconforming, severely complicating the process of replacing or rebuilding them in the event of a disaster.
Pinehurst’s planning board unanimously recommended on Thursday that manufactured homes and community centers continue to be allowed by right in the area demarcated as “Block J” on the proposed Pinehurst South form-based district map.
“Folks need to be able to stay in their community and not be zoned out of it, or put in a position where they're having to build in a way that they are not able to sustain,” said planning board member Jules Latham.
“So I’m glad that’s there. I know historically that’s not a use that Pinehurst really smiles upon, however it is, I feel, very appropriate for this community.”
Any subdivisions developed in that area, however, would be subject to the same conditional zoning process as other developments proposed in the form-based code areas.
Anne Harvey with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice in Durham spoke on behalf of Jackson Hamlet residents in calling the planning board’s recommendation “a good compromise.”
“My sense from the community is it’s a good starting point for the conversation and a good compromise, moving forward, to ensure that existing uses continue to be permitted as a matter of right,” she said. “That would alleviate administrative burden for the community if they wanted to reconstruct or continue to use those properties in the way they've been used historically.”
Thursday’s public hearing on the PDO amendments had been continued from the planning board’s April meeting. Several residents who spoke were pessimistic about the kind of development evoked by the new Small Area Plans and proposed form-based codes.
“I know you want to build up and everything, but the only thing I have to say is progress is also bringing in more crime: more people, more crime, more problems,” said Theresa Gant, a resident of Cotton Street.
“Right now we have a little paradise and you should be satisfied with that. Because if you go and live where I came from … sooner or later you’re going to be sorry that you did build up all this stuff.”
The Village Council will likely take up consideration of the proposed PDO and zoning changes later this month, if it approves the form-based codes as recommended on Tuesday.
