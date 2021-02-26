The Moore County Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of a man after a search was executed in northern Moore County on Friday morning, and another man for outstanding drug warrants.
Bradley Taft Wilson, 48, of Howard Mill Road in Robbins was arrested after a search of a property on the 2400 block of Howards Mill Road. Nathanial Lynn Rush, 27, of Fox Springs Drive in Robbins was arrested for the outstanding warrant. Both are jailed under a $100,000 bond.
Wilson faces charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
As a result of the search on the property on the 2400 block of North Howard Mill Road, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone pills, $524 in currency and items of drug paraphernalia. The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation.
Rush faces charges of possession with intent sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance, sell schedule III controlled substance, deliver schedule III controlled substance, conspire to sell schedule III controlled substance, conspire to deliver schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, felony possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rush was arrested on an outstanding drug warrants, and during the arrest, deputies found him to be in possession of heroin and items of drug paraphernalia.
Both are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.
