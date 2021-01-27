Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to larcenies in the Vass area, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.
Robert Conley Fowler Jr., 36, of Vass, and Austin Micheal Ward, 20, of Broadway, were arrested Tuesday after deputies discovered a vehicle being broken into and vandalized in Vass.
Fowler was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of motor vehicle parts, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. He was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on April 7.
Fowler was being sought out two weeks ago by Pinehurst Police Department after he denied treatment and fled from FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Jan. 15.
Ward was charged with breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle parts, identity theft, assault on a government official, and two counts of resisting a public officer. Ward was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Ward is scheduled to first appear in Moore County District Court on Feb. 3.
