Two local women are stepping out of their comfort zone this summer to try something new while raising money for a meaningful cause. Arnie Cobos and Margarieta Gellman, best friends and career army veterans, are both competing for the 2022 Ms. Veteran America crown.
The competition raises awareness and funding for Final Salute, an organization that supports homeless women veterans and their children.
Veterans account for approximately 11 percent of homeless adults in the U.S. Leading causes of homelessness among veterans are PTSD, social isolation, unemployment and substance abuse. The shortage of low-cost housing also contributes to the problem.
Fortunately, the number of homeless veterans has been on the decline in more recent years, but women veterans and their families remain a vulnerable population.
Arnie Cobos, a 30-year Army veteran, is a real estate professional with the Angela Thompson Group, in Southern Pines. Her close friend, Margarieta Gellman retired after 26 years of service as a medical service corps officer. Both are active with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that pairs the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders, medical professionals and technology solutions to serve global communities before, during and after disasters and crises. This is the first time either has competed in the Ms. Veteran America competition.
“I don’t have the body to do this kind of thing,” laughs Gellman. “But I realized that this platform aligns with what Arnie and I have been doing the past few years. We are veterans and we want to help out our sisters.”
A mutual friend of theirs competed in a previous competition and encouraged them to give it a try.
“We both said if Taylor Ann can do this with kids, working and being on active duty, we have no excuses,” Gellman said.
After their friend suffered a medical issue, they were more determined than ever to compete out of respect for her and all she’s gone through.
The initial phase of competition was held in mid-June. Scoring events included an interview by a panel of judges and performances of a lip-synced song for the talent portion. The finalists for 2022 Ms. Veteran America will be announced on Saturday, July 9.
“Non-commissioned officers have to go before promotion boards and panels, so the interview was not so difficult. But the talent competition was a bit more outside my comfort zone,” Cobos said.
When the Ms. Veteran America competition was founded, contestants would perform a traditional talent; however, the competition has shifted to a lip sync talent requirement to provide a broader opportunity for interested women to participate. Contestants are free to pick their own music according to who they feel most connected to.
Cobos performed the Stevie Nicks classic, “Gypsy,” wearing the superstar’s iconic top hat look.
“I was totally her. You want to be authentic because when you are talking about this organization, you have to come across as real. I knew I could be authentic as Stevie,” she said.
Gellman said she struggled right up to the week of the semi-final, unsure what song to perform. She finally settled on “These Boots are Made for Walking,” by Nancy Sinatra.
“I thought it was appropriate. Many of these women (assisted by Final Salute) are coming out of horrible situations and they need to know that you can just walk out of it. You just let those boots walk.”
Cobos and Gellman are awaiting word next Saturday whether or not they will have the opportunity to continue on as finalists for the Ms. Veteran America crown.
You can follow their progress on Facebook at MargarietaG4MVA2022 or ArnieC4MVA2022.
Both women say they are proud to represent the Ms. Veteran America movement and Final Salute, with the shared goal of uplifting other women veterans. To date the organization and its contestants have raised over $705,000 for women veterans and their children, and assisted more than 8,000 families.
“When I got out (of the military) the first time, I was a single parent. I had no direction, no worldly goods, and to me, no future,” Cobos said. “I had no place to live and ‘couch surfed,’ which by definition, according to HUD and VA, is not homeless. I was lucky enough to find my path back to active duty. And I wish a resource like Final Salute had been available for me.”
“There are multiple reason this fastest growing under recognized population is in dire need … But the bottom line is I was one of these ladies,” adds Cobos. “These sisters are returning from combat to find their spouses are no longer committed to them or they are living in very bad abusive situations or other terrible situations. Some have PTSD or other injuries and are now single parents and find themselves exiting military service with no future or income. Final Salute is here to help and the Ms. Veteran America competition helps to bring awareness to this need.”
The 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition will be held Oct. 30, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. The winner receives a $15,000 scholarship that can be used for educational or entrepreneurial purposes, with prizes also awarded to the first and secnd runner up, plus opportunities to take home other specialty awards. For more information, visit https://www.msveteranamerica.org.
