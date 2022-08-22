A prominent piece of Southern Pines real estate along U.S. 1 has been sold, and that same buyer recently purchased more than 300 acres of rural equestrian land just north of Carthage.
The Southern Pines property, which exceeds 83 acres, was until recently owned by N.C. State University as part of its equestrian research and veterinary programs. It is considered one of the prime gateways into town. The site borders the pristine and protected “horse country” land known as the Walthour Moss Foundation. The deal closed earlier this month.
In June, 338 acres off N.C. 24-27 in Cameron traded hands. That site, closer to U.S. 15-501 north of Carthage, also borders a rural equestrian community known as The Fields, established in 2006.
In both cases, the buyer was listed as RJ Property Holding. The company contact for RJ Property is Gerald A. Schwalbach.
In 2003, Schwalbach sold his Minnesota Mini-Storage chain in a deal worth more than $100 million. Schwalbach is associated with at least 87 companies in Arizona, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana and, now, North Carolina. In March of 2020, the sale of his Scottsdale, Arizona sprawling ranch home for almost $5 million was described as one of the premier properties sold in all of Arizona.
Schwalbach is a former member of the Minnesota Vikings board of directors and University of St. Thomas at St. Paul’s 2010 recipient of the John F. Cade award, a recognition “given to a local individual who possesses outstanding entrepreneurial attributes, capitalizes on entrepreneurial opportunities, contributes to the community and has high standards and integrity.”
With his long list of companies, development groups and real estate businesses across the globe, Schwalbach’s complete presence and intent in Moore County is difficult to assess. Attempts to reach Schwalbach were not successful. Others involved in the recent land transactions either declined to comment on the sales or said they did not have information on plans for the two properties.
‘Horse Country’
Southern Pines’ equestrian heritage dates back more than a century. The temperate winter climate attracted Northern riders and the sandy soil offered quick-drying sure footing for their horses. Referred to as “an equestrian paradise” for decades, Moore County has also earned widespread recognition as “Horse Country.”
The U.S. 1 property was initially organized in 1958 by the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association as the NC Veterinary Research Foundation on land obtained by Mr. and Mrs. W.O. “Pappy” Moss, icons within the equestrian community at the time.
The intent was to create an emergency center for local horse needs. Later, when the College of Veterinary Medicine was established at NCSU, the Veterinary Equine Research Center (VERC) was turned over to the university and renamed the EHC.
Up until earlier this year, the EHC operated a clinical diagnostic laboratory that included an equine reproduction clinic focused on breeding, diagnosis and management of high risk pregnancies for mares, and veterinary student training in evaluating animals for infertility.
The center also served as a quarantine location for foreign-born horses where they were tested for contagious infections. N.C. State veterinary school students often made the EHC a part of their rotations.
However, when the university opened a new facility in 2019 closer to its main veterinary school campus, it made the Southern Pines property less essential.
The tract itself has some complexity to its zoning and governance. Part is zoned as “Facilities Resource Recreation,” and a portion of it is also considered a part of the Urban Transition Highway Corridor. Another part of the site is zoned “Rural Estates.” Virtually all of it falls within the town of Southern Pines zoning jurisdiction, except for a small piece that is within Moore County jurisdiction.
The 4,000-acre Walthour-Moss Foundation that borders this property is as historic as it is beloved by local equestrians. Created in 1978, it has served as a preserve and escape for the horse riders — most prominently for those who carry on the long heritage of fox hunting here — and its longleaf pine forest is the natural habitat of 31 rare or threatened species, including the vulnerable red-cockaded woodpecker.
For the most part, the foundation land is only accessible by horseback or on foot. In October, the area was granted a conservation easement from the U.S. Forest Service, guaranteeing the foundation’s several thousand acres of native ecosystem will be protected from development pressures.
The foundation comprises much of the area between Youngs Road, May Street and U.S. 1, along with what’s known as the “north country” between Southern Pines and Vass.
The easement is essentially a voluntary legal agreement between the foundation and the Forest Service that permanently restricts the development of property in the interest of conservation and is open to the public for equestrian use. The Nature Conservancy assisted in extensively documenting the property’s natural features and will monitor the easement for the Forest Service.
“This is a win for nature and people,” said Nature Conservancy scientist Jeff Marcus in October. “The Foundation is an important tract of land that provides valuable habitat. The Foundation property remains largely like Moore County was a century ago."
Also in October, Stephen Later, the chairman of The Walthour-Moss Foundation said, “This conservation easement is a component of our long-term plan to protect this land and to ensure that it permanently remains intact and available for equestrian use.”
The easement prohibits construction, paved surfaces, subdivision of the property, planting vegetation that isn’t native to North Carolina and the removal of trees and existing vegetation unless that’s part of an approved forest stewardship plan.
The Walthour Moss Foundation is the only nature preserve in North Carolina designated for equestrian activities, and one of 400 land trusts across the United States accredited by the Land Trust Alliance.
Carthage Site
Further removed from the everyday eye is the land on N.C. 24-27, which lies slightly east of U.S. 15-501. It is zoned as “rural agricultural,” and neighbors have reported significant development activity on the site since it was sold in June.
In 2018, Laura and Terry Davidson built what they termed their “dream retirement farm” in The Fields, which neighbors the large tract. Staying busy on their property and in the barn, Laura Davidson easily noticed the construction noises when they started.
“The clearing equipment is working all day and has been for a while,” she said. She said that the recently sold property had originally been intended as the third phase of the equestrian neighborhood but then developers decided to put the land on the market.
Because it was part of The Fields development originally, “it would have been surveyed and laid out as equestrian development,” so she and her neighbors are hopeful that it will remain true to that intent.
The Fields Development Company created this private community as an extension of activities and style of the Southern Pines equestrian community. Adamant about maintaining the feeling of community and the enjoyment of an equestrian lifestyle, the neighborhood has strict architectural guidelines and land build restrictions.
“We are just glad the race track and the garage proposals from a year or so ago have moved on,” she said.
