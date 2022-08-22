A prominent piece of Southern Pines real estate along U.S. 1 has been sold, and that same buyer recently purchased more than 300 acres of rural equestrian land just north of Carthage.

Walther-Moss Photo

NCSU land sale story.This is the land where May St. comes out to U.S. 1 in SP. State sold the land recently to a private buyer. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Southern Pines property, which exceeds 83 acres, was until recently owned by N.C. State University as part of its equestrian research and veterinary programs. It is considered one of the prime gateways into town. The site borders the pristine and protected “horse country” land known as the Walthour Moss Foundation. The deal closed earlier this month.

Schwalbach Home in Arizona

Schwalbach's home sells in Arizona as he buys in Horse County in Moore County. 
Horse Photo

Schwalbach's home in Arizona sells as he buys prime Horse Country land in Moore County. 
The Fields Equestrian Community

The Fields in Cameron is getting a new neighbor. 

Kim Geddes

😢

