The two men involved in a brief altercation at last month’s Moore County Board of Education meeting have decided not to continue the quarrel through the courts.
As regular speakers at school board meetings, Kevin Lewis of Carthage and Tom LoSapio of West End have expressed conflicting views on public health measures They’ve been among a core regular group of Moore County residents to express opinions about controversial issues before the school board over the last year or so.
But the May 9 school board meeting at Carthage Elementary was different. An apparent scuffle broke out between the two as LoSapio passed where Lewis was sitting on the way back to his own seat.
On May 10, both LoSapio, 66, and Lewis, 73, pressed charges against each other for simple assault at the Moore County Magistrate’s Office.
Lewis and LoSapio were scheduled to appear in District Court earlier this month, but both dropped the charges before their court date.
Lewis was the first to file. In an affidavit he alleged that LoSapio “moved into (the) row and slammed (his) knees against the rim of the seat.”
In his counterclaim, LoSapio alleged that Lewis was the instigator.
“I asked a man to excuse me that was sitting in the aisle and as I walked past him, he tried to trip me and kicked the back of my right leg,” LoSapio wrote in his affidavit.
Video of the meeting was focused on the next speaker, who waited for the disturbance to end before beginning his remarks.
Lewis and LoSapio both wrote in their initial affidavits that their only acquaintance to the other is based on attending school board meetings. When reached by The Pilot after dropping the charges, both men declined to comment on the matter.
“I don’t even know why it was reported in the paper in the first place. I wish you’d mind your own business, thank you,” Lewis said.
Records of the charges have been expunged from the Moore County criminal records system.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
