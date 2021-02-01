Two individuals were injured, with one suffering life threatening injuries, on Sunday night, according to Southern Pines Police Department.
The Southern Pines Police Department responded to the area of Rothney Avenue and Richards Street following the report of shots being fired in the area just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers determined there were two crime scenes, one at Rothney Avenue and another at Richards Street.
This investigation remains active and ongoing, the release said. At the current time, it is believed that the victims and the suspects knew each other, and this incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. Additional information will be released at the appropriate time in this investigation.
The Southern Pines Police Department is requesting the assistance of the community to identify suspects of this crime.
Information can be given by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or calling the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information is welcome and can be left anonymously.
