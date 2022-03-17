The Southern Pines Police Department is investigating two residential breaking and entering incidents that occurred at two separate residences in close proximity of each other between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said the incidents occurred at a residence on the 400 block of South Ridge Street and another on the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue.
the two locations are two blocks apart and Campbell said investigators do believe the incidents were connected and authorities are looking into the matter.
"To ensure that this investigation is not jeopardized, and we have ample time to conduct a thorough investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," a release from the department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-692-7031 or the crime tip line at 910-693-4110.
This is a developing story.
