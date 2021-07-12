TEASER Highway Patrol

(Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot)

Two separate single-vehicle collisions took the lives of drivers during the last 24 hours.

Cameron resident William Gregson, 22, was pronounced dead after being pulled from the wreckage of his car on Sunday afternoon, following a 4:06 p.m. call to authorities.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Gregson was travelling south on Lakey Siding Road and swerved across the center line before colliding with an embankment and the treeline. He was alone in the vehicle.

Monday morning’s accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., when a 2008 Chrysler minivan was traveling south of Aberdeen on US 15-501. The driver swerved to the right near an intersection with Heflin Road and ran off the road at a high rate of speed, striking a tree.

SHP officials say the driver was killed and the passenger had life-threatening injuries. That person was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Troopers said the release of individuals’ identities would come after notifying their respective families.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days