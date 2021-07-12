Two separate single-vehicle collisions took the lives of drivers during the last 24 hours.
Cameron resident William Gregson, 22, was pronounced dead after being pulled from the wreckage of his car on Sunday afternoon, following a 4:06 p.m. call to authorities.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Gregson was travelling south on Lakey Siding Road and swerved across the center line before colliding with an embankment and the treeline. He was alone in the vehicle.
Monday morning’s accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., when a 2008 Chrysler minivan was traveling south of Aberdeen on US 15-501. The driver swerved to the right near an intersection with Heflin Road and ran off the road at a high rate of speed, striking a tree.
SHP officials say the driver was killed and the passenger had life-threatening injuries. That person was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Troopers said the release of individuals’ identities would come after notifying their respective families.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.