148222852_2058194914328510_9038617879686395240_n.jpg

Pictured is the drugs, currency, firearm and drug paraphernalia that was seized in a search on Thursday.

 Moore County Sheriff's Office

Drugs with a street value of more than $22,000 were seized and two people were arrested after a search was conducted by the Moore County Sheriff's Office in Southern Pines on Thursday.

Zaquan Tymil Magee, 27, of Pinebluff and Ayla Sheree Brown, 28, Fayetteville were arrested and face multiple drug charges.

Magee.jpg

Zaquan Tymil Magee

Magee was jailed under a $550,000 bond. He has been charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

Brown.jpg

Ayla Sheree Brown

Brown was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. She was jailed under a $2,500 bond.

A release from the Sheriff's Office said that deputies executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 1 South in Southern Pines. The search resulted in the seizure of 208.6 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of marijuana, one firearm, $1,864 in currency and items of drug paraphernalia. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $22,352.00.

Suspects are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on March 4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days