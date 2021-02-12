Drugs with a street value of more than $22,000 were seized and two people were arrested after a search was conducted by the Moore County Sheriff's Office in Southern Pines on Thursday.
Zaquan Tymil Magee, 27, of Pinebluff and Ayla Sheree Brown, 28, Fayetteville were arrested and face multiple drug charges.
Magee was jailed under a $550,000 bond. He has been charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.
Brown was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. She was jailed under a $2,500 bond.
A release from the Sheriff's Office said that deputies executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 1 South in Southern Pines. The search resulted in the seizure of 208.6 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of marijuana, one firearm, $1,864 in currency and items of drug paraphernalia. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $22,352.00.
Suspects are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on March 4.
