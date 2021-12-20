267742581_2298669616947704_8338568443860784631_n.jpeg

Two people were arrested by the Moore County Sheriff's Office and both faces child abuse charges after an incident where a 1-year-old child was taken to a UNC medical center showing signs it suffered physical injuries.

In a release from the Sheriff's Office, Destiny Hoschouer, 22, was arrested and charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury. 

She was jailed under a $500,000 bond and has a first appearance in court on Jan. 6.

The other suspect, Matthew Curtis Ingram, 29, of West End, was at large until Monday evening. Ingram has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.

He was charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious injury. Ingram was jailed under a $500,000 bond for that charge, and another $10,000 bond for violating his probation.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse Wednesday. Responding deputies went to a residence in West End where they located a child with apparent physical injuries. The child was immediately removed from the home and medically evaluated.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, this case is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444

