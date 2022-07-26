The Moore County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two men after a search warrant was executed following the discovery of an Eagle Springs woman's body left on the side of the road in Jackson Springs on Tuesday.
The body was identified as Jolee Diane Mercer, who was 34 years old. Her body was reported to authorities shortly before 5 p.m. after a passerby spotted the body on Mill Road in Jackson Springs near the Montgomery County line.
Later Tuesday night, a search warrant at a residence in Candor was executed, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release. The search yielded a vehicle in connection with the found body.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Rodell McCaskill, 53, of Candor, charging him with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, felony trafficking opium or heroin, and various other misdemeanor drug charges.
Wednesday, Moore County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Jonathan Santonio Flowers, 38, of Jackson Springs and charged him with one count of felony concealment of a death and one count of felony disturbing human remains. Flowers was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond pending an appearance in Moore County District Court on Aug. 25.
Investigators are still working to establish the connection between Mercer and Flowers and the events leading up to the discovery of her body, the Sheriff's Office said.
The cause of death is also still under investigation pending an autopsy at the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Foul play in connection to the death is undetermined, but not ruled out, the Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday.
"It's kind of hard to say at this point. Sometimes you could see a dead body and there could be something going on," Major Andy Conway said. "We're going to treat it as such until we can exclude any foul play. It's just a death investigation that we are working right now. Hard to say anything in particular."
The investigation is active, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the anonymous crime tip line at 910-947-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.