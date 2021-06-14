Fort Bragg sign

Two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were pronounced dead Friday after being found unresponsive in their barracks room on Fort Bragg. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the case.

Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, of Plymouth, Mass. and Pfc. Matthew Disney, 20, of Aberdeen, Md. were declared deceased by emergency medical services upon their arrival on June 11, 2021.

“Our greatest strength is our Paratroopers and these losses are a tragedy,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “We mourn the passing of Matthew and Joshua. They remain part of our Family of Falcon Brigade Paratroopers. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and fellow Paratroopers during this difficult time."

“At this point in the investigation we do have credible information that the Soldiers were involved with illicit drugs,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID.

Diamond and Disney served as field artillery firefinder radar operators and were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT.

Both joined the Army in 2019. Diamond arrived to Fort Bragg the same year and Disney arrived in 2020.

Diamond is a combat veteran having deployed to Iraq in 2020. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Disney’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

The incident remains under investigation.

