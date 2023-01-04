As a public school teacher in charge of an elementary special needs class, Holly Webb’s primary goal was for her students to catch up to their peers academically.
But even her small group of students required an array of therapeutic resources that pulled each of them away from her class for an hour or so every day.
Webb had experience as a resource teacher working one-on-one with mild-to-moderately disabled students who otherwise participated in standard classrooms.
With the shoe on the other foot, it occurred to her that there must be a way for her students to get the physical, speech and other therapies that they needed without compromising their progress in reading, math and social skills.
“Our ultimate goal in special education is to work ourselves out of a job,” said Webb. “We want all kids to transition back into the regular ed classroom.”
So Webb reached out to the therapists who worked in her school and asked them how she could incorporate their goals for her students into her classroom. She pursued independent professional development and rewrote her lesson plans, and her efforts were rewarded in more ways than one.
Some of her students were able to discontinue targeted therapy and even move out of the special needs classroom. In 2021, the state’s Exceptional Children Division named Webb an Educator of Excellence for Granville County Schools.
Then the Ellerbe native decided to move closer to home, and spent a year teaching at STARS Charter in Vass. But with a proven method in her back pocket, Webb decided to set out on her own.
This past October she opened The Relatable Learner, her own tutoring center for children aged 3 to 7, in Carthage.
Webb had Moore County ties already, having attended The O’Neal School as an elementary student.
She started college at Appalachian State as an anthropology major, but soon switched to special education after volunteering in a self-contained classroom during her first semester. After graduation she taught at Vass-Lakeview and O’Neal before moving to the Raleigh area.
Looking to come back, Carthage seemed like the ideal middle ground.
“I wanted a very small, close-knit community and I also wanted it to be sort of like a little Richard Scarry “Busy Town” where you have all of the shops, all of the businesses that you would need for daily life skills,” she said.
The Relatable Learner is open to children of all ability levels. Webb has converted the former Prescription Shoppe building into an environment tailored to learning and play, with art depicting beloved cartoon and story characters, pastel-colored geometric seating and an indoor play area with a climber and tunnel.
Golden Retriever Lilah is a comforting mascot for children dealing with anxiety issues. Webb plans to train her as a reading therapy dog in the future.
Webb structures her programs as three-week sessions that students attend for an hour twice weekly.
Each class enrolls no more than eight children, with preschoolers attending during the day and elementary-aged children in the after-school hours. Webb focuses on play-based experiences, thematic instruction, social stories and sensory activities.
“I’m really big on no worksheets and no technology, so everything we do is completely hands-on,” she said. “That was a personal goal I had when teaching and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
Different sessions may focus on areas ranging from early literacy and articulation skills to fine motor skills. Webb also integrates mathematical concepts into the lessons, and can integrate particular therapies where appropriate for specific children.
“I’ll try my best to integrate anything from their school setting, like if they have speech therapy or (applied behavior analysis) therapy, any of those strategies that they want me to incorporate into this setting, that’s what I do to try to speed up the process for them to make growth,” she said.
Within the next year, she plans to open a basic life skills program to older teens and young adults with special needs. That’s where the “Busy, Busy Town” comes in: places to open a bank account, write and fulfill a grocery list, and learn to apply for jobs are a stone’s throw away.
Webb’s offerings will also include parent consultation services for everything from navigating public schools’ IEP process to guiding their selection of books and at-home activities.
“I want to have a positive partnership with the school system here and the families,” she said.
“I want families to also feel empowered and take ownership of their child’s education and make sure they have the right tools to succeed.”
The Relatable Learner is at 1016 Monroe St. in Carthage. For more information, visit relatablelearner.com.
