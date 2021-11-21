An accidental shotgun discharge during a turkey shoot in Robbins injured five people on Saturday night. Victims included a 12-year-old girl, a young woman, and a married couple with their infant child.
At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 21, a 911 call alerted authorities to a shooting incident at 310 Cummings Road in Robbins. According to Chief Deputy Richard Maness, a shotgun was bumped from where it had been balanced on a railing. The gun fell and discharged bird shot.
“It was completely accidental," said Maness.
Four were struck, though only the 12-year-old sustained penetrating wounds. She was airlifted to UNC Hospital to receive treatment for a lower extremity injury, specifically to her foot and ankle. Both mother and infant child received medical attention for exterior wounds.
A fifth bystander was treated for burns she suffered after startling at the gunshot and stepping into the remains of a campfire.
The status of those injured is unknown.
(2) comments
No, it was not an accident. It was a result of unsafe handling of a firearm. There really should a way to require training in gun safety for anyone owning or handling a firearm. And recurrent testing.
Absolutely correct. Dumb nuts drinking and leaning a loaded gun on a railing!
