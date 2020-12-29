The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the mortgage on the Hoke County home of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Joshua “Zack” Beale has been paid-in-full through its Gold Star Family Home Program.
SFC Beale, 32, was killed in action while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan on January 22, 2019. He enlisted in the Army in 2011, and was on his third tour in Afghanistan at the time of his death.
SFC Beale left behind his wife, Lindsey, and their two children, Leah and Hannah.
The mortgage payoff is part of the Foundation’s second annual Season of Hope, during which it will deliver 36 mortgage-free homes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
“It is a great feeling to know that our home will be paid off in full. I am honored that Tunnel to Towers is doing this for our family in memory of my husband. I am able to take these funds and put them towards my daughters’ future...This is the best Christmas gift our family could receive this year,” Lindsey said in a statement.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.
Earlier this year, Tunnel to Towers delivered mortgage-free homes to two other North Carolina Gold Star families, the family of U.S. Army SSG Matthew J. West in Wake County, and the family of U.S. Army SPC Christopher Michael Harris in Fayetteville.
You can help Tunnel to Towers provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families, injured veterans, and the families of fallen first responders by donating $11 per month at tunnel2towers.org.
